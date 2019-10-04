The global brand transformed a rustic warehouse space on Acme Road, Ogba, into an exciting atmosphere with fun games, yummy gourmet junk food, fashion and smooth Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Music, fashion, fun and Irish Whiskey: All that went down at Jameson Connects 2019

Jameson Connects served up three unique cocktails; Jameson Sprite & Lime, Jameson Zobo Sour and the signature Jameson Palm-wine Twist.

The converted warehouse featured fashion pop-ups where alternative brands such as Waffles n Cream, Bearded Genius, I.N Official and The Vintage Smith stocked their merchandise, hosted by the fashionable Jameson Brand Ambassador, Alani Adenle.

Guests were treated to complimentary haircuts and trims from Kayzplace. There were lots of interesting board and group games for people to chill and connect over.

Lifestyle photographer, Emmanuel Oyeleke shot beautiful portraits in a retro-sitting room set to the delight of everyone in attendance.

The night saw performances from artists Rema, Wurld, Tems, and DRB Lasgidi, who thrilled the music-loving crowd to electrifying performances.

Jameson Connects delivered on the promised awesomeness - it was all about bonding, partying, and celebrating heritage in an unpretentious way while enjoying the rich and smooth taste of the Premium Irish Whiskey.

See more photos of the event below:

ABOUT JAMESON

Jameson is a blended Irish whiskey produced by the Irish Distillers subsidiary of Pernod Ricard. Originally one of the six main Dublin Whiskeys, Jameson is now distilled at the New Middleton Distillery in County Cork. In 2018, annual sales topped 7.3 million cases. Jameson is by far the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. It has been sold internationally since the early 19th century, and is now available in over 130 countries.

Enjoy Jameson Responsibly.

