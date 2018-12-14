Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade to perform at The Future Awards Africa 2018

news

The Future Awards Africa 2018 is back this weekend with a strong line-up of A-list artiste billed to perform at the ceremony.

The 13th edition of The Future Awards Africa will be taking place at The Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos this Sunday, 16 December, 2018.

Artiste Line-up

Mr Eazi , Yemi Alade, Timi Dakolo, Kenny Blaq, Teni the Entertainer , Ric Hassani and comedian Kenny Blaq are part of the spectacular line-up.

With 100 nominees selected by the Central Working Committee this year, the awards event acknowledges their inspiring work and initiatives that have made impact through social enterprise and creativity.

It celebrates a new class of innovators, philanthropists, activists, technocrats and creators promoting the shared mission of changing the African narrative.

Some of the inspiring nominees at this year’s Awards include artistes, Burna Boy and Simi; athletes, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, and Thursdaline Peter; actors, Adesua Etomi and Alex Ekubo; entrepreneur, Chidi Ajaere; scientist, Dr. Mahmoud Maina, and many more.