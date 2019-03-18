Fàájì Repete will be holding on Saturday, March 23, 2018, 5PM at GreenSpace, Tokunbo Omisore street, off Admiralty way, Lekki.

The aim of this monthly rave put together by MoreBranches is to interact and network without boarders through music, food, skating, curated art installations, and other selected activities to engage the audience in a new and refreshing way that truly celebrates the diversity, uniqueness and eccentricity that can be found in Lagos.

With the rise of creatives in several sectors, there’s been an explosion of innovation across Nigeria, culminating in Lagos, all disrupting their industries in incredible ways. Using their crafts and novel ideas to reshape how we think of spaces around us by juxtaposing the status quo with the unorthodox.

We want to celebrate this with a monthly event that brings together these scenes, people, and exciting things Lagos has to offer to ‘Fàájì Repete’ which is Yoruba for ‘Unlimited relaxation’.

Fàájì Repete will be a cultural burst that brings forth interaction between the different social circles and paradigms born in the current burst of young individuals defying the norms.

Date: Saturday, March 23, 2018

Venue: GreenSpace, Tokunbo Omisore street, off Admiralty way, Lekki.

Gate Fee: Regular - N1,000; VIP - 3,000

Fàájì Repete is partnered by with Max.NG, Trace, PulseNG and Eclipse Live.