Afrobeats artiste, Moelogo held his first headlined concert in Lagos, Nigeria with friends and fans this month.

The show held at Alba Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 5, 2018.

Artistes such as ShowDemCamp , Tomi Thomas , TOLANI, Blaq Bones, OXLADE, Bharry Jay, 1daBanton, and Tobinsco warmed up the crowd with electric performances, and Moelogo performed some of his most popular hits.

Moelogo Live, hosted by the sensational Bolly Lomo, was an energetic, fun-packed event from the jump with fans and music key players in the music industry present.