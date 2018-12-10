Hosted by Bolly Lomo, the show was highly energetic and fun-packed event from the start with fans and music key players in the industry present.
The show held at Alba Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 5, 2018.
Artistes such as ShowDemCamp, Tomi Thomas, TOLANI, Blaq Bones, OXLADE, Bharry Jay, 1daBanton, and Tobinsco warmed up the crowd with electric performances, and Moelogo performed some of his most popular hits.
