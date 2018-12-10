Pulse.ng logo
Moelogo holds first headline concert Moelogo Live in Lagos

ShowDemCamp, Tomi Thomas, BlaqBonez thrill crowd at Moelogo Live in Lagos concert

Hosted by Bolly Lomo, the show was highly energetic and fun-packed event from the start with fans and music key players in the industry present.

  Published: 2018-12-10
Moelogo with Ric Hassani at Moelogo Live concert in Lagos. play Moelogo with Ric Hassani at Moelogo Live concert in Lagos.

Afrobeats artiste, Moelogo held his first headlined concert in Lagos, Nigeria with friends and fans this month.

play Moelogo performing at Moelogo Live concert in Lagos.
play Moelogo with fans at Moelogo Live concert in Lagos.

The show held at Alba Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 5, 2018.

play Tomi Thomas performing at Moelogo Live concert in Lagos.
play Moelogo and ShowDemCamp performing at Moelogo Live concert in Lagos.
play BlaqBonez performing at Moelogo Live concert in Lagos.

Artistes such as ShowDemCamp, Tomi Thomas, TOLANI, Blaq Bones, OXLADE, Bharry Jay, 1daBanton, and Tobinsco warmed up the crowd with electric performances, and Moelogo performed some of his most popular hits.

play Idyl performing at Moelogo Live concert in Lagos.
play Do2tun at Moelogo Live concert in Lagos.
play Host for the night, BollyLomo at Moelogo Live concert in Lagos.

