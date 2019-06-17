Mixmag and Budweiser have partnered to bring the world BUDX, a global program that unites and spotlights outstanding creative minds in music and culture from around the world.

Focusing on exciting emerging scenes – Tokyo, Lagos, Ho Chi Minh and beyond – BUDX presents the absolute best that these cities have to offer across cultural hot points including music, art, technology, fashion and film.

Innovative and carefully curated talks, masterclasses, installations, visual arts and performances, give creative leaders their time to shine.

BUDX touches down in multiple cities across the map, bringing with it not only global headliners, but also placing a special focus on highlighting unique talents that are making impactful waves on their local communities.

Mixmag has been helping to shape music culture for decades, and now with BUDX, it expands and explores revolutionary new conversations and uncovers the way music converges and influences wider cultural verticals.

At the heart of these cultural movements are the people that drive it, and BUDX amplifies the voices and stories of rising artists to seize new, energising opportunities, encouraging all culture creators to rise up and Be a King.

Performers: JIllionaire, YCee, Teni the Entertainer, Runtown, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Distruction Boyz, DJ Obi, DJ Consequence, DJ Crowd Kontroller,

Panel Speakers: Seyi Shay (artist), Kemi Adetiba (film director), Banky W (artist and actor), Tokyo James (fashion designer), Orange Culture (fashion designer), LadiPoe (artist), Westsyde Lifestyle NG (dance crew), DJ Lambo (DJ), Nana (DJ)

