Mighty Minds Africa 2022 Youth Empowerment Summit

Post-Pandemic, the way we learn and earn has shifted to be more inclusive, flexible, affordable and global. We must acknowledge that jobs for young Africans are not just “a training session, a microloan, an international program or startup incubator away” and recognize the potential for the gig economy to provide a source of consistent work for youth.

Mighty Minds Africa, is a youth-centered organization with a focus on empowering the next generation of minds for problem solving, community action, and development. They help connect youth to gainful employment and cross-cultural experiences that fuel their purpose and improve their economic standing.

In pursuit of this mission, the organization announces its second Youth Empowerment Summit with the theme "BUILDING SUSTAINABLE FUTURES FOR YOUTH IN THE DIGITAL ERA" holding on the 22nd of October 2022 in Enugu Nigeria. This year’s conference is designed to usher youth into new experiences

and provide resources and access to ideas and platforms to learn new skills and methods of use in the digital economy.

The event will feature

Keynote Speakers. Our speakers for this event are founders and creators who have built successful digital and online based businesses, they will share the mindset, digital tools and action steps that led to their success.

Business Generation Academy. A hands-on workshop to help attendees uncover ideas that can lead to a profitable gig or venture in the digital space.

The Creative Woman Hub. This section will address the unique needs and challenges that women encounter in pursuit of a sustainable future.

Social Enterprise Design Competition. Learn the principles of social entrepreneurship and the power of community service to help elevate your financial standing. Youth will self-select into teams based on their interest in topics that will be pitched during the event.

Mental Health Junction. Come learn how to prime your mind for long-term well-being using research based practices like meditation. Meditation responds to today’s challenges by helping young people develop the needed skills to address important issues including stress, anxiety, emotional balance, behavior, and learning readiness.

ABOUT MIGHTY MINDS AFRICA:

Founded in 2021 by Ifunanya Enezuagu as a response to the youth unemployment crisis in Africa; a deep-dive into the root cause of this issue led to the culture poverty mindset that entraps people for generations. Since then, the work of Mighty Minds Africa combines the immediate need for skills and jobs with the training of the mind so that youth can achieve long-term, sustainable and positive shifts in their behavior and in their community.

Starting in 2023, MMA will open its membership program- a youth-centered platform for the ambitious and creative goal-getter. This will include 1-on-1 and group mentorship, business support workshops and coaching, a monthly book club, expert speakers and prospects for paid jobs. Members can connect with other like-minded students, entrepreneurs and problem solvers in a space that prioritizes mindfulness, community building and critical thinking.

The organization is creating a future where every youth in Africa has the opportunity and resources to pursue their ideas with confidence, and the structural transformation of Africa is driven by its people. They leverage the strength and expertise of the international diaspora community for knowledge transfer, advocacy and leadership. They engage individuals and organizations interested in co-creating life changing outcomes for young Africans, through mentorship, sponsorship, employment, and positive mental growth.

Register for the Summit here: https://bit.ly/3BzCbqA

Ifunanya Enezuagu is available for inquiries on partnerships, sponsorships, and Corporate Social Responsibility Employment.

Contact: Ifunanya Enezuagu, Executive Director

Ifunanya@mightymindsafrica.com

+19176848567

Jaja Adagogo is available for Interviews and information on the Youth Empowerment Summit Contact: Jaja Adagogo Victor, Head of communication

jaja@mightymindsafrica.com

+2348066201207

