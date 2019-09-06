Waje rounded off her first ever concert live at the Muson centre in Lagos on the 1st of September 2019.

Tagged the ‘Red Velvet concert’, the sold out show also featured MI Abaga, Adekunle Gold, Johnny Drille, Kaline and Chike.

Waje performing at her Red Velvet concert

Waje performing alongside MI

The concert which was a burlesque themed event, had in attendance various guests including Senator Ita Giwa, Omawumi, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Richard Mofe Damijo, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Adunni Ade, Basket Mouth, Sound Sultan, Timi and Busola Dakolo, Chef Fregz and Kemi Lala, Latasha Nwugbe and so many others.

Waje on stage with Adekunle Gold at Red Velvet concert

Waje on stage with Johnny Drille at Red Velvet concert

Speaking on the event, Waje said “I am so happy to do this; I would want to have this kind of event every year in order to bring alternative music to the fore front”. Waje’s scintillating voice and appearance endeared guests to her, as the crowd screamed and danced to her performance. She performed songs from her Red Velvet Album which included ‘Soldier, Be Mine, Got Sauce, Why’ and so many others.

Kaline performing at Red Velvet concert

Highlights included Waje’s duet with Adekunle Gold for their song “Why” which got the audience on their feet, and then she brought the house down with her performance with MI of their song, “One Naira”. From Kaline’s sultry performance to Chike’s beautiful performance and Johnny Drille’s singing on stage, the show was indeed an amazing affair.