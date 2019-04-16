Mi Abaga, Killer Mike, Big Freedia and others join Martell for the world premier of Martell home game

The oldest of the great Cognac Houses in the game pushes the limit once again, with a new type of talk show and digital platform for creatives, and innovators to share their stories.

Last Thursday April 11, Maison Martell premiered the first episode of Martell Home Live in New York hosted by the legendary Killer Mike at The Greystone Court. The digital platform highlighted creatives in music, arts and entertainment and was live streamed on Maison Martell’s Facebook and YouTube page.

Among the special guests in the audience were New York City’s trailblazers and Nigerian hip hop artist MI Abaga who shared his vision on the vibrancy of international hip hop scene.

Martell Home Live featured visionaries and creatives across Music, Dance & Entertainment with special performances by Princess Nokia, Big Freedia with dancers Javier Ninja, Archie Burnett, Dejiavu Ferguson and Charli XCX – all artists who have made a statement in their creative fields, while unapologetically pushing the culture forward and their beliefs while on the path of leaving a lasting legacy.

On his time in New York MI Abaga had the following to say, “Martell is a brand that truly understands the importance of those working to shape culture. It was a privilege to attend the launch session of what is sure to be a riveting event series.”

Additional dates for Martell Home Live episodes highlighting the best in gastronomy & mixology will be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

