Mastercard Foundation and My World of Bags' Kafawa Training Program graduates its first cohort of young talent

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Femi Olayebi, Creative Director, FemiHandbags, explained that through initiatives like this, the company has sought out ways to level the playing field and improve access for Nigerian MSMEs operating in the leather space. The goal, therefore, for Kafawa is to drive the growth of the leather sector and improve youth unemployment rates.

"We are encouraged by the enormous potential that exists across Nigeria's youth group and we are excited to be creating channels that will tap into that potential. Through Kafawa, hundreds of young dreamers have started defining their goals and taking control of their futures, and we are immensely proud of their progress and achievements. We are honoured to be driving such change, and we look forward to deepening this impact in the coming years," said Olayebi.

Commenting on the program, the MSME Finance Lead for Mastercard Foundation, Chioma Nwagboso, revealed that one key area of the Foundation's charitable objectives is access to learning, of which the Kafawa Training Program is ideally aligned to this purpose. "We are grateful to our partner, My World of Bags, for creating opportunities for young people in Nigeria to thrive and succeed. We are confident that the Kafawa graduates will use their newly-acquired technical and soft skills to reach their full potential," she said.

In Nigeria, Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works strategy seeks to enable access to dignified work for 10 million youth by 2030 - with a 70% focus on women - across the agricultural and adjacent sector, the creative industry, and through digital interventions.

Beyond access and empowerment, Kafawa's vision is to change the narrative around production, tailoring, and manufacturing jobs, with most of the program's recent graduates starting their own businesses or joining the workforce.

"When I see my work and I'm able to do things that I thought were impossible, it gives me inspiration that I can do more. Kafawa has given me so much hope for a future, so much hope as a shoemaker," said a recent graduate, Opeyemi Okanlawon.

The graduating cohort received completion certificates, and in some cases, certificates of achievement for outstanding performance. In addition, following a trade test (held earlier) administered by the Nigerian Ministry of Labour, Productivity, and Employment, candidates received national certification, which qualifies them to operate as fully-fledged leather artisans. There were also business awards and grants given to the top graduating students, courtesy of Lagos Leather Fair.

Kafawa is set to roll out the next set of training sessions in late 2022.

About My World of Bags

My World of Bags is a bag design and corporate accessories manufacturing company and is also the parent company of Femi Handbags — a bespoke line of leather handbags and accessories. Founded in 1992 by Femi Olayebi, the company designs and produces a dynamic array of products for businesses and individuals alike. FemiHandbags is also the creator of the annual Lagos Leather Fair.

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation works with visionary organizations to enable young people in Africa and in Indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. It is one of the largest private foundations in the world with a mission to advance learning and promote financial inclusion to create an inclusive and equitable world. The Foundation was created by Mastercard in 2006 as an independent organization with its Board of Directors and management.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit: www.mastercardfdn.org

About Young Africa Works

Young Africa Works is the Mastercard Foundation's strategy to enable 30 million young people, particularly young women, across Africa to access dignified work. Africa will be home to the world's largest workforce, with 375 million young people entering the job market by 2030. With the right skills, these young people will contribute to Africa's global competitiveness and improve their lives and those of their communities.

Media Enquiries

My World of Bags

Oluyemi Olukanni

Communications Lead, My World of Bags/FemiHandbags

Mastercard Foundation

Nonye Mpho Omotola

Country Lead, Program Communications, Nigeria

---