Massilia Motors celebrates Mitsubishi 101 years of achievement

news

Sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, Massilia Motors, successfully hosted a week-long celebration to commemorate 101 years of achievement of the Japanese automotive brand.

Massilia Motors, consolidated with the CFAO group has been distributing Mitsubishi Motors in 7 African countries over the years and has fostered a long and durable relationship with the brand.

The celebration tagged, ‘Mitsubishi Motors Heritage Week’, ran from Monday August 27 - Friday 31 2018, in partnership with Emmanuel Oyeleke, ASPIRE Luxury Magazine, MI Abaga , Zaron Cosmetics, Johnnie Walker, and Tomi Odunsi, amongst others.

Mitsubishi Motors utilised the Heritage Week as a platform to reconnect with members of the public, educating them on the brand’s long and rich history, as well as outlining their ambitions for the future. The week also fostered important conversations surrounding heritage and longevity in Nigerian businesses.

Speaking on the subject, Nwando Ajene, Head of Marketing Services at Nestle Nigeria, stressed the importance of research as a tool to achieve longevity: “Do your research, go where your customers are. It is imperative to continuously learn about your customers needs in order to understand the touch points that engage with them on a level that would give them a better experience with your brand.”

Celebrities were also at the Mitsubishi 101 years anniversary

Notable celebrities in attendance at the week’s various events include Afua Osei, Banky W , Bidemi Zakariyau, Chuey Chu, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Funke Bucknor, Ini Dima-Okojie, Nonso Bassey, and Yung L, amongst others.

The week was opened to members of the public who visited the showroom to view the maze which took them back in time from the Model-A developed in 1917 to years of winning championships, earning a Guinness World Record in 1999 (1st electric car to travel 2000km in 24 hours with the FTO-EV prototype), to unreleased concept cars.

The Heritage Week was also the opportunity for Massilia Motors to release a teaser of the Eclipse Cross SUV.

Addressing the audience on the final day of Heritage Week, Marketing Manager at Massilia Motors, Funmi Abiola, expressed her gratitude to the guests in attendance, as well as the different partners who helped make the Heritage Week a success.