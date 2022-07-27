This month's theme is 'Owo Faaji' and will hold on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The July edition will be another wavy affair featuring top DJs, hypemen, promising acts and stars.
Mainland BlockParty is back for another hot edition in July
There is also a surprise headliner, so make sure you don't miss this!
Here is the link to purchasing tickets; https://cutt.ly/OWO-AND-FAAJI
