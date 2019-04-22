Set in Circa Nonpareil’s uber-aesthetic space, the select guests were treated to a luxurious dining experience designed and curated by World-renowned Chef, Hadi Bazan.

Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, Mr & Mrs. Patrick Akinwuntan, Mena Ajakpovi among others from the world of finance, law and media were treated to an exquisite launch of the world-class dining destination set on the most exclusive waterfront real estate on the Island of Lagos.

Sharon Ojong
Luxury & Class: As Lagos High Society Attend the Launch of Circa Privé

The evening was a culinary experience like none ever known in the dynamic city of Lagos.

See images below.

Yemi and Boroji Osindero
Abimbola Craig, Sharon Ooja
Wale Akinbola
Chef Hadi Bazan
Arese Uguw, Nnena Okoye and Friends
Mr & Mrs Uche Onwudiwe, Mr Toyin & Mrs Adenike Adebola
Bisi Coker, Tinuade Oladipupo, Oluwole Coker
Nancy Isime
Niyi Adewusi, Oghogho Asemota
Jermaine Okpe, Oyinda Adelumola, Adedotun Sulaiman
Chef Hadi Bazan, Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi, Mena Ajakpovi

