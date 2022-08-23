RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

'Love rules the world' - Ravi Shankar emphasises brotherhood as key ingredient to peaceful Nigeria

L-R: His Royal Majesty, Oba Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun, the Onilekki of Lekki Town; His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), the Ooni of Ife; Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Global Peace Ambassador and founder, Art of Living Foundation, and former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, at the Culture Festival 2022 organised by Art of Living Nigeria at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.
L-R: His Royal Majesty, Oba Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun, the Onilekki of Lekki Town; His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), the Ooni of Ife; Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Global Peace Ambassador and founder, Art of Living Foundation, and former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, at the Culture Festival 2022 organised by Art of Living Nigeria at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

Global Peace Ambassador and founder, Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasised the need for Nigerians to key into the principles of love in order to achieve national unity and harmonious society. This, he said at the Culture Festival 2022 which was held on Sunday 21 August at Eko Hotel & Suites, VI, Lagos.

The Festival opened with awe-inspiring performances from local and international artists including the Drum Ensemble, Syrian Dancers and the National Troupe. This was followed by a wholesome session of deep meditation led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Dance troupe captivate attendees
Dance troupe captivate attendees Pulse Nigeria
Darey Art Alade at the Culture Festival 2022
Darey Art Alade at the Culture Festival 2022 Pulse Nigeria

Following the relaxing session of meditation, Gurudev addressed questions fielded by attendees, during which he stressed upon love and meditation as key components of achieving a harmonious society and peace within oneself.

“I tell you, deep inside you is a fountain of bliss, a fountain of joy. Deep inside your center core is truth, light, and love, there is no guilt, and there is no fear. Psychologists have never looked deep enough,” Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar said on the power of meditation.

“When celebration comes from a place of enthusiasm and joy, it can uplift and unite all around us, bringing freedom from our traumatic past and sparking hope for the future. This type of celebration is service. It is sacred. Turn your celebration into a sacred offering for society,” Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar told attendees.

Timi Dakolo performs at the Culture Festival 2022
Timi Dakolo performs at the Culture Festival 2022 Pulse Nigeria
Cross section of attendees during the meditation session hosted by the Master of Meditation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar
Cross section of attendees during the meditation session hosted by the Master of Meditation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar Pulse Nigeria
Brymo performing at the Culture Festival 2022
Brymo performing at the Culture Festival 2022 Pulse Nigeria

One of the distinguished guests at the event, former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, in his remarks, urged Nigerians to embrace love and community. “Two words that cannot be separated - Love and Peace. Where there is love, there is peace. Where there is peace, there is love, prosperity, happiness, discipline... If you want to live a good life, you must live a disciplined life and a life of love,” he said.

Mama Nike and Dev Varyani at the Culture Festival 2022
Mama Nike and Dev Varyani at the Culture Festival 2022 Pulse Nigeria
National Troupe
National Troupe Pulse Nigeria

Other dignitaries who delivered goodwill messages at the festival included the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II); founder Centre for Values in Leadership, Professor Pat Utomi; Director, Art of Living Nigeria, Akshay Jain, amongst others.

Kaffy, Lovn, Timi Dakolo, Naomi Mac, Esther Benyeogo, Dare Art Alade, Waje and Brymo delivered memorable performances at the Festival.

Students of Indian Language International School performing at the Culture Festival 2022
Students of Indian Language International School performing at the Culture Festival 2022 Pulse Nigeria
Master of Meditation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Master of Meditation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Pulse Nigeria
Waje performing at the Culture Festival 2022
Waje performing at the Culture Festival 2022 Pulse Nigeria

Themed Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm, the Festival aimed to build a compassionate and harmonious society by bringing the people of Nigeria together in celebration through song, dance, meditation, and dialogue. The event featured over 3,500 attendees who shared and explored their rich cultural diversity while honouring the underlying spirit that connects us all as one global family. The Culture Festival 2022 served as the crescendo of a packed three-day event specially designed to cater to various sectors of society.

The Culture Festival 2022 was hosted by Art of Living Nigeria.

Kaffy thrills attendees with a Vibrant dance performance at the Culture Festival 2022
Kaffy thrills attendees with a Vibrant dance performance at the Culture Festival 2022 Pulse Nigeria
Host of the Culture Festival 2022, Nancy Isime
Host of the Culture Festival 2022, Nancy Isime Pulse Nigeria
Drum Ensemble open the Culture Festival 2022 with a captivating performance of 'The Rising Rhythm' - 2
Drum Ensemble open the Culture Festival 2022 with a captivating performance of 'The Rising Rhythm' - 2 Pulse Nigeria

About Art of Living:

Operating in 156 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. All of AOLF’s programs are inspired by Sri Sri’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 400 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar:

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar is a global humanitarian and a spiritual leader who has rekindled traditions of yoga and meditation that have helped millions achieve personal and social transformation by relieving stress and discovering inner peace in daily life. Named one of the “Seven Most Powerful People in India,” by Forbes, he has been credited in bringing opposing parties together to facilitate meditation and peace talks in Colombia, Iraq, Côte d’Ivoire, and India.

The Culture Festival 2022 saw Gurudev visit Nigeria for the first time.

