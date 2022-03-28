RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Love Always On: itel Donates Libraries, Educational Materials To Schools In Lagos And Kaduna

For children across the world, being able to go to school, learn, and make new friends is always a thing of joy. Schools are places for them to learn academically, socially, and pick up new positive habits.

And as Nigeria’s foremost mobile phones, accessories, and televisions brand that is dedicated to making sure consumers enjoy a better life, with a proven track record of selflessly donating to schools and low-income communities around the country, itel believes strongly that children are the future of society and should be treated with care and love. It therefore comes as no surprise that they support the education of children and have donated items once again to aid their learning efforts in Kaduna and Lagos.

Love Always On In LGEA Primary School, Kaduna State, Nigeria

Through its Love Always On CSR Initiative, itel visited the children of LGEA Primary School in Kaduna state and donated educational materials such as libraries, schoolbooks, school bags, notebooks, and other writing materials to aid their love for learning.

The august event had key itel staff, volunteers, and teachers, and over 200 students from the school in attendance. The teachers were also all smiles and could not believe the magnitude of itel’s gesture of care and love. ‘This is beyond what we expected. For itel to do something like this for our children and our school today, we are thankful.’ Said one of the children’s teachers.

The brand has always had a key focus on children’s educational growth and learning, and this is obvious in all the strides they have taken over the years since the inception of their Love Always On CSR initiative in 2016.

The AWS CSR In Apostolic Second School, Lagos State, Nigeria

itel also partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a provider of on-demand free cloud services for individuals and organizations, to honour International Women’s Day 2022 and celebrate the female students of Apostolic Secondary School, Anthony Village, Lagos state on March 8th, 2022. The goal of the CSR event was to train and sensitize the students on the opportunities in tech available to women.

All the female students who attended the event had good things to say about itel and its CSR partner, Amazon Web Services. A teacher reiterated that, ‘itel and Amazon Web Services have reminded my students that anyone can be who they want to be, where they want to be it, and whenever they want to be it. I am grateful for this and hope to see them again very soon.’

The Big Smile CSR In Bayeku Primary School, Lagos State, Nigeria

The children of Bayeku Primary School in Ikorodu, Lagos state were not left out of the brand’s massive show of love in March. In partnership with Funsnax, a popular brand that makes cheeseballs and other fun children’s snacks, itel Nigeria donated school bags, school shoes, socks, duffel bags, stationery, food coolers, and other items to over 600 students in the school. This, under the brand’s Love Always On CSR initiative, is in line with the company’s mission to impact as many lives as possible in the communities they cater to, especially children.

The children could not contain their joy as they came out en-masse to see what the itel brand had in store for them. One of the children, identified simply as Bimpe said it was like a dream come true for them to get new shoes, new bags, new books, and new writing materials and snacks. Another student also mentioned that he had been praying for new shoes to wear to school, and itel came through for him with shoes, socks, and a brand-new school bag.

‘We are grateful to itel for coming to our school this day. They have helped parents and guardians ease the burden of providing educational materials for their children for a while and we thank them for it.’ Said one of the children’s teachers.

‘We have always had a soft spot for children at itel. With our Love Always On CSR initiative, we are especially dedicated to creating opportunities for them and supporting their dreams.’ Says Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager. ‘We plan to donate more libraries and educational items to schools around the country, because we believe this is what we should do as a responsible community brand.’

itel keeps raising the bar on what brands should be and should do for society at large. What next do you think the brand will do? Let us find out together.

Love Always On: itel Donates Libraries, Educational Materials To Schools In Lagos And Kaduna



