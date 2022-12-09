ADVERTISEMENT
Lord's London Dry Gin sponsors the MI Abaga Trace Live Concert in Lagos, treats fans to an amazing night of Afro Rap music

Lord’s Dry Gin, in collaboration with Trace Live, treated music-lovers to an amazing night of Afro-Rap musical experience at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos on November 10, 2022. The concert, proudly sponsored by Lord’s London Dry Gin, started with a nostalgic grand entrance from MI Abaga and a soulful rendition of “Anoti”.

The event featured a variety of activities, such as music from the ‘The Guy’ album and exciting dance moves. Guests at the event were treated to cocktail blends from Lord's London Dry Gin's cocktail bar, red carpet interviews, memorable and shareable photography at the Lord’s London Dry Gin photo booth, as they enjoyed a night of premium experience networking and bonding.

Lord’s London Dry Gin’s sponsorship of the concert is in line with its effort to cater to the premium needs of Nigerians known for their distinctive character, as it promotes premium Nigerian entertainment.

Commenting on the sponsorship the Director, Marketing and Innovation, Obinna Ike said: “Like Lord’s London Dry Gin, MI Abaga is truly a distinctive Nigerian Afro-rap artiste whose character and vibes match the Lord’s Gin DNA. Our young customers are passionate about music. That is why we consistently support the Nigerian music industry to create an atmosphere for social connections. We will continue to support platforms that allow music fans and our consumers unwind, relax and let out the tensions of a hectic week with the best Lord’s Dry Gin cocktails”

One of the highlights of the evening that won't be forgotten in a hurry was the final performance of the retro hit song "Number 1," as well as the excitement of the audience who couldn’t get enough of the legendary artist's performance. With their gin and cocktail blends, as well as a perfectly curated experience, Lord’s Dry Gin and Trace Live gave fans a taste of what the festive season promises, and more to look forward to.

The partnership with Trace Live allows Lord’s Dry Gin to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment landscape, giving young Nigerians the opportunity to enjoy premium entertainment at no cost. Since its inception, the event has hosted the likes of Wande Coal, Falz, King Promize, Psquare, and many others.

Did you miss the incredible performance? See highlights from the event below or better still, ensure you attend the next Trace Live event, powered by Lord’s London Dry Gin.

About Lord’s London Dry Gin

Introduced into the Nigerian market in 1982, Lord’s London Dry Gin is a fine blend of premium spirit created for Nigeria’s dignified and successful individuals. Its strong citrus and juniper notes give Lord’s Gin its stand-out character; versatile enough to be enjoyed neat and transform cocktails into epic drinks. A flagship brand of Grand Oak renowned for its exceptional marketing and distribution of Spirits and Wines in Nigeria, Lord’s London Dry Gin is made of unique, international quality and has been in the market for over 3 decades. Lord’s London Dry Gin is enjoyed by distinguished ladies and gentlemen.

