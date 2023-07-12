ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Lord’s London Dry Gin, official sponsor of the Trace live event with Wande Coal concert

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyLordsGin

Lord's London Dry Gin partnered with Trace Live to host an electrifying evening of music performance by renowned music artist Wande Coal.
Lord's London Dry Gin partnered with Trace Live to host an electrifying evening of music performance by renowned music artist Wande Coal.

Recommended articles

The Trace Live with Wande Coal Concert took place at the prestigious Terra Kulture arena in Victoria Island, Lagos, captivating the audience with an unforgettable experience.

The event proved to be a resounding success, drawing music lovers from across different works of life to indulge in a night of premium entertainment. Lord's London Dry Gin took centre stage, treating guests to a wide selection of Lord's signature cocktails, and raising the bar in premium brand engagement.

The Trace Live with Wande Coal Concert provided a remarkable platform for Lord's London Dry Gin to connect with our target audience, showcasing our refined taste and elevating the overall experience for music enthusiasts.
The Trace Live with Wande Coal Concert provided a remarkable platform for Lord's London Dry Gin to connect with our target audience, showcasing our refined taste and elevating the overall experience for music enthusiasts. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the evening, Lord's London Dry Gin captured the attention of guests with its exquisite offerings. The expertly curated Lord's Gin cocktail bar became the epicentre of the night's festivities, as skilled mixologists crafted signature cocktails using Lord's London Dry Gin Classic. Each sip was a symphony of flavours, artfully created to delight the palates of the discerning guests.

The event proved to be a resounding success, drawing music lovers from across different works of life to indulge in a night of premium entertainment.
The event proved to be a resounding success, drawing music lovers from across different works of life to indulge in a night of premium entertainment. Pulse Nigeria

Amar Agada, Business Brand Manager at Lord's London Dry Gin, shared his thoughts on the event, stating; "The Trace Live with Wande Coal Concert provided a remarkable platform for Lord's London Dry Gin to connect with our target audience, showcasing our refined taste and elevating the overall experience for music enthusiasts. This partnership epitomizes the fusion of artistry and premium gin and the symbolism of this to our dignified audiences. It was a night to remember, and we are proud to have played a part in bringing the remarkable experience to life.”

Lord's London Dry Gin remains the brand of choice for those premium drinking and fun experiences.
Lord's London Dry Gin remains the brand of choice for those premium drinking and fun experiences. Pulse Nigeria

Lord's London Dry Gin continues to set the standard for premium gin in Nigeria and beyond. With its exceptional taste and commitment to delivering unforgettable moments, Lord's London Dry Gin remains the brand of choice for those premium drinking and fun experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT
Each sip of Lord's London Dry Gin Classic was a symphony of flavours, artfully created to delight the palates of the discerning guests.
Each sip of Lord's London Dry Gin Classic was a symphony of flavours, artfully created to delight the palates of the discerning guests. Pulse Nigeria

For more information about Lord's London Dry Gin and future events, please visit www.lordslondongin.com.

Introduced into the Nigerian market in 1982, Lord’s London Dry Gin is a fine blend of premium spirits created for Nigeria’s dignified and successful individuals. Its strong citrus and juniper notes give Lord’s Gin its stand-out character; versatile enough to be enjoyed neat and transform cocktails into epic drinks.

A flagship brand of Grand Oak renowned for its exceptional marketing and distribution of Spirits and Wines in Nigeria, Lord’s London Dry Gin is made of unique, international quality and has been in the market for over 3 decades. Lord’s London Dry Gin is enjoyed by distinguished ladies and gentlemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebyLordsGin

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lord’s London Dry Gin, official sponsor of the Trace live event with Wande Coal concert

Lord’s London Dry Gin, official sponsor of the Trace live event with Wande Coal concert

3 Nigerian delicacies you can make with water yam

3 Nigerian delicacies you can make with water yam

Nike's exciting 'Own The Floor' dance competition crowns winners and celebrates dance in Nigeria

Nike's exciting 'Own The Floor' dance competition crowns winners and celebrates dance in Nigeria

7 lies you have been told about contraceptives

7 lies you have been told about contraceptives

Why are the young people of this generation having less sex?

Why are the young people of this generation having less sex?

Greencamp Festival set for 7th annual edition in September 2023

Greencamp Festival set for 7th annual edition in September 2023

Why you should not gift chocolates to your woman on her period

Why you should not gift chocolates to your woman on her period

The Nigerian Woman King: Meet the Queen Mother of the Anioma people of Delta State

The Nigerian Woman King: Meet the Queen Mother of the Anioma people of Delta State

The Balvenie Makers Project hosts the Masters of Design in Abuja

The Balvenie Makers Project hosts the Masters of Design in Abuja

Who wore it better? Beyonce and Wizkid spotted in the same jeans

Who wore it better? Beyonce and Wizkid spotted in the same jeans

5 things you need to set up your new apartment on a budget

5 things you need to set up your new apartment on a budget

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Makers were celebrated through a fusion of music, entertainment, the display of the Makers’ commission projects and insightful conversations.

The Balvenie Makers Project hosts the Masters of Design in Abuja

The event showcased the culmination of an exhilarating journey that began with over 11,000 schools participating from across the 36 states and the FCT.

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship National Finals event ends

Legend Extra Stout known for its bold and distinctive smoothness unveils its newest brand ambassador, the music sensation, Wande Coal.

Legend Extra Stout unveils Wande Coal as brand ambassador

L-R: Managing Director of Elizade Autoland (authorized distributor of JAC vehicles in Nigeria), Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo, making a presentation of a JAC SUV to the Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4, Pere Jason, at the head office of JAC Nigeria, Lagos, recently.

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 drives home a Brand New JAC SUV