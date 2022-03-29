Lord’s London Dry Gin honours bold and audacious Nigerian innovators at Achievers Award 2022

The acclaimed event was established to recognise and celebrate young and exceptional Nigerians between the ages of 25 and 40, who have recorded notable success in their chosen endeavours. The theme of this year was “The Bold and Audacious”, spotlighting individuals who have made an impact in their field through bold and daring innovation, placed Nigeria on the map and proven the reward of perseverance and resilience.

Stanley Obi, General Manager, Marketing at Grand Oak Limited celebrated the honorees and highlighted how each individual’s work continues to influence and inspire others to contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation. He said: “Since the establishment of the Lord’s Achievers Awards in 2018, we have worked towards the vision with doggedness, birthing a platform that helps us to fulfil our desire to celebrate the journey towards success and every achievement along the way. Today, we recognise young, exceptional, and outstanding people who have recorded notable success and kindled within us a desire to contribute to national socio-economic development.”

He continued by explaining the criteria for being nominated and chosen as a Lord’s Achiever, stating “A Lord’s Achiever is young and vibrant, bold and audacious with their ideas, confident and unflinching in their resolve to develop innovative solutions. They are deliberate about impact, outstanding and exemplary in leadership. In choosing each honouree, we consider the following: reach and scope of their work; duration since they commenced the work or initiative; and the potential for scale and future impact on wider socio-economic outcomes. With the increasing brain-drain in Africa, we are especially proud of the strength and resilience of these individuals we honour today. ”

Pulse Nigeria

The celebrated honorees of this year’s awards cut across all segments of the Nigerian ecosystem, as they challenge social issues and deliver innovative solutions. They are:

FINANCE: Tosin Olasiende, the Founder/CEO of Ladda and Money Africa, a platform that enhances financial literacy and investments leveraging technology. TECH: Akintola Adensami, Co-founder and CEO at Spleet Africa, a property tech solutions company whose work realises a basic amenity needed by all – Shelter. SCIENCE: Bukola Bolarinwa, founder of Haima Health, Nigeria's first online and mobile blood bank revolutionising the country's blood supply system. ARTS: Dapo Adedeji (DapoKing), a visual storyteller whose visual works help bring awareness to vulnerable groups AGRICULTURE: Jennifer Onyebuagu, the Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Voriancorelli, which aims to solve food insecurity by bridging the gap between actors in the agricultural value chain. FASHION AND LIFESTYLE: Ore Runsewe, founder of Arami Essentials, a beauty brand centred on beauty with integrity and encouraging people to make better decisions for their body, being mindful of it as a sacred place. LITERATURE: Sarah Aluko, a Nigerian-British Author and Poet whose poetry speaks about womanhood, being black, love and loss. SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT: Wilson Atumeyi, the Founder and CEO of Water With Development (WaterWide), a non-profit organisation that solves water sanitation and hygiene-related issues for vulnerable communities. START UP: Maya Horgan Famodu, MD at Ingressive Capital, a $10 Million VC fund targeting early-stage startups across Sub-Saharan Africa’s key tech markets. ENTERTAINMENT: Tomike Adeoye, an award-winning TV and radio presenter, brand influencer, actress, and on-air-personality. Known for her unique ability to wear several caps, she is a leading voice within the media and entertainment industry.

Mr. Tony Ogbonna, Category Manager - Schnapps, Gin & Bitters at Grand Oak Limited (GOL), expressed the brand’s gratitude to the honorees, resource partners, fans and their entire team. He stated, “This evening could not have been a success without our special guests, tonight’s honourees, lovers of Lord’s London Dry Gin and our partners. This fourth edition of the Lord’s Achievers Award is a milestone that has strengthened our resolve to keep the momentum and commitment to celebrating the successes of our people. More importantly, we recognise the importance for the younger generation who look up to these achievers and need to understand that there is no limit if we can only believe.”

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Lord’s Achievers Awards also specially recognized four young women who have made valuable contributions through their respective fields of interest. They are:

Oluwaseyi Oluyole, the founder and Executive Director of the Dream Nurture Initiative for girls and women, which focuses on transforming the lives of marginalised girls by providing them access to basic necessities and soft skills, specifically in the creative arts; Chika Madubuko, Co-founder, Greymate Care, an online platform that connects Nigerians to a vetted health professional for immediate attention right in the comfort of their homes; Renike Olusanya, a visual artist, illustrator and multidisciplinary artist who paints black women in a positive light, living freely and embracing their growth in portraits and in dance postures; and Tito Ovia, Co-founder and Head of Public Sector Growth, Helium Health, Africa’s largest health-tech provider.

The Lord’s Achievers Awards seeks to chart the course for a new generation of impact-makers and community-builders whose activities inspire others and cause a ripple effect of transformation. Each year, a different set of young achievers are recognized and other youth, across the country, join in the celebration with raised hopes and renewed vigour to discover their own passions and do more. These individuals, in turn, become achievers, inspiring the next generation, as they are handed the batons for success in a race to greatness.

—-----------------------------------------END—-----------------------------------------

About Lords Achievers Awards

Created in 2018, Lord’s Achievers Awards is fast becoming one of the most reputable awarding initiatives in Nigeria and unarguably one of the biggest annual gatherings of influential Nigerian achievers who are unflinching in their resolve to develop innovative solutions for the socio-economic development of the country.

About Lord’s London Dry Gin

Introduced into the Nigerian market in 1982, Lord’s London Dry Gin is a fine blend of premium spirit created for Nigeria’s dignified and successful individuals. Its strong citrus and juniper notes give Lord’s Gin its stand-out character; versatile enough to be enjoyed neat and transform cocktails into epic drinks. A flagship brand of Grand Oak Limited renowned for its exceptional marketing and distribution of Spirits and Wines in Nigeria, Lord’s London Dry Gin is made of a unique, international quality and has been in the market for over 3 decades. Lord’s London Dry Gin is enjoyed by distinguished ladies and gentlemen.

Instagram: @lordsgin_ng

Facebook: @Lord’s Gin

Youtube: Lord’s London Dry Gin

---