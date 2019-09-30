The cocktail hour, courtesy of Lords Dry Gin, began around 7 pm. Guests were greeted by skilled bartenders and waitresses in bright red dresses. The Lords’ Gin cocktail bar was Instagram-ready as it was the first thing to catch your eye as you walked into the room, strategically located directly opposite the entrance. It made a bright red statement.

Lord's Gin and "The Soundgod" unite for a night of music with Trace Live

With a cocktail menu ready, the bar was there to serve a variety of complimentary cocktails to enthusiastic guests. Cocktails included; "berry lips" which was a sweet and fruity delight, "the passion" which was tangy with hints of lemon and "Lord’s gimlet", the crowd's favorite, a hint of sweet and a dash of sour. There was more than enough to go round as guests gathered around to mingle and network over their choice complimentary cocktail.

Lord’s Gin also provided a pre-show tutorials on how to make signature cocktails using Lord’s Dry Gin.

The show took off by 9;30pm, when Runtown and his hype men took to the stage.

The performance was electrifying as Runtown gave the crowd a medley of his biggest hits. He began his performance with the hit song ‘Mad Over You.’ Then took the crowd down memory lane with songs like 'Gallardo' and 'Said'. The performance was closed with his club banger 'For Life'. Each song drew excited shouts from the adoring fans that filled the theater.

In the audience were Patoranking, upcoming artist WurlD, producer Mix Master Garzy, music director GT Omori and big brother housemate Avala who were there to show support for “The Sound God”.

