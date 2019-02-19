Lord’s Dry Gin, an innovative and premium brand in the spirit market, is pleased to announce its recent collaboration with Trace Live to bring a live performance with Africa’s living legend, 2Baba, on Thursday, the 21st of February, 2019, at Terra Kulture.

Lord’s Gin brand has enjoyed leadership in the spirit market and is positioned at the premium segment for discerning ladies and gentlemen with a distinct taste for success and lifestyle.

This is a distinctive partnership as both Trace Live and Lord’s Dry Gin share the same goals of identifying and celebrating the unique qualities of highly successful individuals, both men and women, in their landscape; individuals driven by passion, consistency and tenacity.

2Baba The Reign, is the fifth installment in the TRACE LIVE series and promises to be a spectacle. Beyond the awesome sounds, thrilling lights, and enthusiastic fans the Reign will be a standout occasion as it presents a hit catalogue that spans two decades and has seen the artiste evolve from “Plantashun boiz ” to 2Baba.

Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, is one of the most decorated afro pop artists in Africa. 2Baba is a singer/songwriter, producer and entrepreneur. He is also credited as one of the key figures in the rise to global prominence of what has been described as the sound of 21st century Africa.

2Baba, who is also the Founder of Hypertek Entertainment, has been able to sway us with dynamic sounds across the spectrums of R&B, HIP HOP, REGGAE, GOSPEL AND AFRO POP.

With prestigious national and international awards and recognition under his belt, he is arguably one of Nigeria’s most sensational artiste and without a doubt the king of the last two decades.

Trace Live, is a new landmark in live music that highlights only the best blend of vocals and musical instruments. The show which spotlights one artist and a band is the biggest live performance show from TRACE, Bolanle Austin Peters and Cabal Entertainment.

About TheE Lord’s Dry Gin

A product of Grand Oak Limited, a renowned marketing and distribution company of Wines and Spirits in Nigeria, Lord’s Dry Gin is made of exceptional, international quality and has been in the market for 34 years. It can be compared with international standard gin with London heritage.

This is a featured post