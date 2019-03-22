Men and women who are driven by passion, consistency, tenacity, and social impact.

According to Tobi Fasuyi, the brand manager at Grand Oak Limited:

“The Lord’s Achievers Award is all about celebrating success. Being the inaugural edition, we hope to spotlight a few remarkable Nigerians who have had a positive impact locally and globally. It is with great pleasure to honour their efforts with the belief they will continue to be a source of inspiration to us all, reminding us that with determination nothing is difficult to achieve”

The criteria for selection have been based strictly on key leadership attributes which display a high level of excellence. These 8 honorees have shown immerse qualities and through their aspirations, they inspire and mobilize communities, organizations, governments, investors and the public at large.

On Sunday, the March 24, we will be celebrating: Abiola Adekoya (MD, RMB Stockbrokers Nig Ltd), Dr Chioma Nwakanma (Founder, Smile With Me Foundation), Dotun Popoola (Artist), Funfere Koroye (co-Founder, Nupe Project), Nkemdilim Begho (Founder, Future Software Resources Ltd), Seun & Seyi Abolaji (Founder, Wilsons Lemonade), and Tosin Oshinowo (Founder CmDesign Atelier and Ile-ila). This black-tie event is strictly by invitation and will hold at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, GRA, Ikeja.

An initiative of Grand Oak Limited, a renowned marketing and distribution company of Spirits and Wines in Nigeria, Lord’s Dry Gin is made of exceptional, international quality and has been in the market for 34 years. Lord’s Dry Gin has enjoyed leadership in the spirit market and is positioned for discerning ladies and gentlemen.

For more information: @lordsgin_ng

