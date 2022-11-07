Livespot360 to position Lagos as epicentre of global entertainment this December with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival & launch of Livespot Entertarium

African music and culture are impacting the global entertainment industry in unprecedented ways - from Afrobeats to Afropop, Amapiano & Film. Likewise, we’ve cemented our place as a force of creativity and outstanding talent.

Key to this development is a continued investment to grow and expand the industry to ensure increased global impact. For this reason, Livespot360 will bring together key stakeholders across the global entertainment industry as we introduce Entertainment Week Lagos and continue our commitment to celebrate and amplify urban pop-culture with the 3rd edition of Livespot X Festival, all at the Livespot Entertarium.

“The goal has been to drive investment and interest in the African entertainment industry and has inspired our journey and the platforms we have created along the way. We are taking it a step further with Entertainment Week Lagos this year. There’s still so much ground to cover, but we look forward to the conversations and actions these platforms will inspire as we host the world in our beloved Lagos,” said Deola Art Alade, founder of Livespot360.

Entertainment Week Lagos is a revolutionary platform that will converge key global industry stakeholders to collaborate, network, ideate, showcase and exchange knowledge & resources in the city of Lagos. As a result, the African entertainment industry can fuel sustainable socio-economic development for the continent. Through Entertainment Week Lagos, we intend to harvest and harness this energy to create a catalyst for real, sustainable change within the entertainment sector and beyond.

From the 11th - 18th of December, Entertainment Week Lagos will play host to a line-up of activities: Workshops, Panels featuring global industry leaders, Exhibitions, Film Hubs, Tech Immersive Spaces and a superb music weekend with Livespot X Festival.

The Livespot X Festival, which will run from the 16th through the 18th of December, 2022, will feature an array of headline performers. Day 1 of the festival will be a commemorative concert celebrating ten years of Mavin. Headliners will include Mavin All-Stars, who will perform hit songs from the group’s expansive music catalogue.

Livespot360 is behind some of Nigeria’s most significant and iconic entertainment events, such as Livespot X Festival with Cardi B, Love Like A Movie with Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Kim Kardashian and BAFEST, to name a few.

---