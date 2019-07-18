In celebration of Wole Soyinka's 85th Birthday Anniversary, Live Theatre Lagos would be presenting the Nobel Laureate iconic drama to guests this month.

Death and the King's Horseman is a stage classic based on real events in a Yoruba town during the British colonial days around 1943 to 1944. Elesin is a prominent chief and the king's chief horseman who enjoys all privileges whilst the king lives.

He must be ready for ritual suicide whenever the king dies, to escort the latter on an eternal journey in the afterlife. The king dies and is to be buried according to the custom; his dog, favourite horse and horseman must accompany him to the hereafter. However, the horseman dilly – dallies. His delay threatens the continuity of the kingdom and its cosmogony. The didactic historical play admonishes the audience that actions have consequences.

Catch the play at Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos Island on July 14 by 7pm and at the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Obafemi Awolowo Way, by Kudirat Abiola Junction, Ikeja on Friday, July 19 at 7pm and by 3pm and 6pm on Saturday, July 20.

The Command show is at RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island on Sunday 21st, 2019.

The shows are FREE to attend but prior registration is required. You can also watch by Live Stream on Moorhi App and OjajaTV.

The play is supported by Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange Project (WSICE), MTN, LIRS, Zaron Cosmetics, IBST Media, O2 Academy, Zenith Insurance PLC, eStar TV, AWA TV, RadissonBlu, Pulse Nigeria, YNaija, WFM, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, African Movie Channel and the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture.