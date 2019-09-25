Live Theatre Lagos, the producers of the Death and The King’s Horseman and What Men Want brings to you another awesome stage play titled #Visafied.

VISAFIED is an amusing yet thought provoking satire that explores contemporary issues in immigration, class identity and all that jazz. It is loaded with capsules of real issues, wits and humour.

Written by Chris Anyanya and Oluwanishola Adenugba, who is also the Producer of the play, which is directed by Ajibola Fasola and stage managed, lit and art designed by Adeleke Solanke. The play features Mofaramola Amosu, Lanre Adediwura, Emmanuel Ozzi, Chris Anyanya, Kemisola Isijola and Tobilola Apelegan.

The play is free to attend but seat reservations must be made at www.livetheatrelagos.info. and you can also catch the play on Live Stream on the MoorhiApp by 6pm.

VISAFIED is proudly supported by DSTV, Pulse NG, Sunu Assurances, CMRG Research, CoolFM, Wazobia FM, NigeriaInfo FM, 97.1 WFM, 98.1Smooth FM , Royal RootsTV, MAX.NG, African Movie Channel, estar TV, AwaTV and STV Yoruba, LIRS, MediaCrush Outdoor, 02Academy, City People Magazine, GuardianLife, YNaija, Legit.ng, Zaron Cosmetics and IBST Media.

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2019

Time: 3pm and 6pm

Venue: RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island.

