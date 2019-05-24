Join Live Theatre Lagos as it holds a spectacular showcase on Wole Soyinka’s Death and The King’s Horseman this Ramadan holiday.

The event will hold on June 5 and 6 at Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, 133 Obafemi Awolowo Way by Kudirat Abiola Junction, Ikeja, Lagos and on June 7 at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

#DaTKHm features Patrick Diabuah, Lanre Adediwura, Amosu Faramola, Emmanuel Nlemadim, Diane Agbede, Basirat Jinadu, Emeka Nwachukwu, Victoria Buseni, Abimbola Atolagbe, Desmond Ekunwe, Joseph Oriyomi, Jide Mustapha, and a host of other amazing talents. The play is directed by KelvinMary Ndukwe, stage managed by Adeleke Solanke (Lakeshow) and produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba.

Intending guests can RSVP at www.livetheatrelagos.info. The production is completely FREE!!!

The production is supported by Stanbic IBTC, MTN, Maggi, Zaron Cosmetics and CMRG Research.

#DaTKHm also is supported by the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, WFM 97.1, AXA Mansard, PulseNG, LegiT.NG, 02Academy, YNaija, 98.1 Smooth FM, Bella Naija, 96.9 CoolFM, 95.1 Wazobia FM, 99.3 Nigeria Info, AfricaOnTheRise, GuardianLife, AWA TV, eStarTV, AfricanMovie Channel, RedCheetah and Shodex Leisure Garden.