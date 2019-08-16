Live Theatre Lagos presents #WhatMenWant powered by LIRS,DSTV, CMRG Research and Max.NG

What Men Want is a satirical comedy about life, love, faith, marriage and everything in between featuring Diana Agbede and MaryAnn Ivy Amakor.

This play comes up on August 24 at the Creative Arts Theatre Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba Lagos by 12pm, 3pm and 6pm, and at the RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island on August 25 by 3pm and 6pm.

#What Men Want is directed by Ajibola Fasola, stage managed by LakeShow and produced by Adenugba Oluwanishola for Live Theatre Lagos with Make-up design by Kemisola Isijola and Costume design by Tobiloba Apelegan and Props and Set design by Ralph Ajayi.

What Men Want is supported by Pulse.ng, WFM, LIRS, DSTV, CMRG Research, Zaron Cosmetics, Max.NG, MediaCrush, Indomie Noodles, Radisson Anchorage Hotel, Zenith Insurance, 02 Academy, YNaija, African Movie Channel, estarTV, 96.9 CoolFM, 95.1 WazobiaFM and 99.3 Nigeria Info and AWATV.

This play is FREE to attend. Kindly make seat reservations at www.livetheatrelagos.info or win your ticket on this station.