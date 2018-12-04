news

It's the end of the year again and the fun never stops. There's virtually an event for each day so you can be rest assured that December 2018 will be turnt all through.

Here is a list of the major events lined up to bring an amazing year to an end:

Spice Lifestyle Honours with Asa

Spice Lifestyle Honors is an event organised to celebrate and recognise the best in Africa fashion and lifestyle industry with performances from Asa, Adekunle Gold, Bez and Falana.

Mai Atafo, Deola Sagoe, Lanre Da Silva, Odio Mimonet, Gavin Rajah and David will also be showcasing on the runaway.

Venue: Eko hotel & suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: December 5, 2018

Moelogo and friends Live in Lagos

UK-based Nigerian artist, Muhammed Animashaun, known as Moelogo is having his first concert in Lagos, Nigeria.

The show is strictly by invitation.

Venue: Private Location

Date: December 5, 2018

Davido Live in Abuja

Delphino Entertainment, a premier entertainment company is set to host one of Nigeria's biggest artiste, Davido to a sold out show in the capital city of Abuja.

Venue: International Convention centre, Abuja

Date: Thursday, December 6, 2018

DJ Spinall Party of your dreams

It’s time to party with DJ Spinall again as it is done annually at this time of the year. If you are lucky to have attended the previous editions, you'll know there's a whole lot of fun awaiting you.

Venue: Grand Ballroom, Oriental hotel, Lagos.

Date: December 7, 2018

The Experience Lagos 2018

The Experience Lagos is a musical event acclaimed to be the largest gospel event in Africa and probably in the world, telling the story of Nigeria and the possibilities that can be attained if we focus on a common purpose.

Top gospel artistes from around the world will be performing live at the concert and you can't afford to miss it.

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan Lagos.

Date: December 7, 2018

Simi Live in Lagos

Coming off her sold-out show in London, Simi is set to continue her live series this December with "Simi Live in Lagos".

Tickets for the events can be purchased on the organizers’ website: www.baventstreetlive.com/similive and on Nairabox.com and afritickets.com.

Venue: Balmoral convention centre, Federal Palace hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: December 9, 2018

Small Doctor 'Omo Better' concert

King of the mainland, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly knwon as Small Doctor, is set to stage one of the biggest shows on the mainlan with an array of stars.

The show will be hosted by Toyin Abraham, Shody and Do2dtun with performances from Duncan Mighty, DJ Enimoney, DJ Spinall, Lax, Jaywon, Harry Song, CDQ, Mr Real, Reekado Banks, Dany S, Reminsce and Vector.

Venue: Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Date: Sunday, December 9, 2018

Adekunle Gold Live

Urban highlife and alternative artiste, Adekunle Gold will be performing live for 3-days straight at the iconic cultural centre, Terra Kulture.

Come prepared for the best live experience with an artistic ambience.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: December 13 - 15, 2018

Basement Gig 2nd Anniversary

The Basement Gig, monthly music event created to give opportunities to new and emerging acts will be celebrating its 2nd year anniversary this December.

Venue: The FreeMe Space, Lekki.

Date: December 13, 2018

King Coal Live in Concert

Arguably Nigeria's most talented pop vocalist, Wande Coal is finally headlining his own show in Nigeria for the first time this December.

Come and be blown away as the multi-talented singer will perform hits ranging from years back to present such as Ololufe, The kick, Baby Hello, Ashimapeyin, Turkey Nla, So Mi So and many more.

Venue: Eko convention centre, Eko hotel & suites, Victoria Island Lagos,

Date: December 14, 2018

Mayor of Lagos concert

Mayorkun is set to take Lagos by storm with the second edition of his ''Mayor of Lagos'' concert in Lagos.

The self acclaimed "Mayor of Lagos" will be churning out hit singles like ‘Che Che’, ‘Odo Remix’, ‘Bobo’, ‘Posh’ and more this year; ending the year on a very high note with the final stop on this 3-legged Nigerian tour.

Venue: Balmoral convention centre, Federal palace hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: December 14, 2018

Wizkid Live in Abuja

Top famous Nigerian hip hop artist, Wizkid to hold live concert in Abuja.

Its gonna be a once in a life-time experirence you cant afford to miss as star-boy shuts down the capital city!!!

Venue: Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja.

Date: December 16, 2018

Mars and Barzini

If any music group epitomises the cross-pollination that makes Nigerian Hip-hop become so diverse and interesting, it is the duo of Mars and Barzini.

The Afro-Groove duo will be hosting fans to an amazing evening, dishing out tracks form their EP, "In Spirit".

Venue: The Free Me Space, Plot 16A, Block 139A, Nike Art gallery road, Ikate Lekki.

Date: December 15, 2018

Ladipoe Live in Concert

Signed to MAVIN records, Ladipo Eso also known as LadiPoe was born and raised in Lagos where he had his early childhood.

Come witness punch-lines at its best as LadiPOE takes you on a whole new music journey.

Venue: Upbeat centre, Lekki.

Date: December 16, 2018

Pretty World Live in Lagos

Prettyboy D-O who recently released his debut project and titled ''Everything Pretty'' is giving fans a chance to experience him perform live.

The highly energetic artiste known for his stage craft and second to none live performances is set to make your December memorable.

Venue: Artisan, 14, Anifowoshe street, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: December 17, 2018

Codename Live

DMW's Dremo presents his first headlined concert in Lagos called Codename Live happening in Lekki.

Venue: The FreeMe Space, Plot 16A, Block 139A, Nike Art gallery road, Ikate Lekki.

Date: December 19, 2018

Wizkid VIP Experience Night

After a sold-out show at the same location last year, Wizkid is back at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre Hall for an all exclusive performance to his VIP fans and followers.

The only star boy president will be performing with a full live band to an average of 5,000 exclusively VIP guests.

Venue: Eko hotel & suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: December 19, 2018

Beat FM Christmas Concert

Top Nigerian radio station, Beat FM is back this year with its annual Christmas concert.

This edition will feature performances from international acts, Lil Baby, Kojo Fundz and Lotto Boys. Other artistes are Kizz Daniel, Mr. Eazi, Peruzzi, Teni The Entertainer, Johnny Drille, Ajebutter 22,Boj, Fresh L, Pretty Boy D.O, Show Dem Camp plus other surprise acts.

Venue: Federal palace hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: December 19, 2018

DJ Tunez Blackout Lagos

Blackout, a favorite amongst NYC nightlife enthusiasts is coming to Lagos for the first time ever and will be headlined by internationally renowned DJ Tunez.

Known as one of the largest gatherings in the world centered around the Afrobeats culture, you can’t afford to miss the biggest Afrobeats party in the world.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Oniru VI, Lagos.

Date: December 20, 2018

Afropolitan Vibes

Longest running monthly concert, Afropolitan vibes is back and better with another edition this December.

The Bantu collective will be performing alongside Reminisce, Moelogo and Falana.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: December 21, 2018.

Urban Music Festival 2018

Nigeria's premier music festival is back and better this year as organizers are taking it up a notch.

There'll be performances from artistes such as Olamide, Phyno, Ycee, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Niniola, Mayorkun, Mi Abaga, D'banj, Skales, Kiss Daniel, Reekado Banks, Dj Neptune and many more.

Venue: Eko Atlantic Lagos.

Date: December 21, 2018

Flytime Music Festival 2018

The first ever Flytime Musical Festival is set to kick-off on December 21 with the annual Rhythm Unplugged concert followed by an array of other events.

There be performances from both local and international artistes such as Bobby Brown, Bell Biv Devoe, D'banj, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy and many more.

Venue: Eko convention centre, Eko hotel & suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: December 21 - 23, 2018.

Afrobeat Festival

With Afrobeat making major headway around the world, come enjoy a festival that boasts of a stellar line-up of both old school and new school Afrobeat artistes.

There'll be performances by Patoranking, Timaya, Runtown, Tekno, Mr Eazi, Femi kuti and Seun Kuti.

Venue: Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

Date: December 22, 2018

Olamide Live

Olamide is back at the Eko hotel this year for the fifth edition of his annual show, "O.L.I.C".

With over 10,000 guests at last year's edition which took place at the National Stadium, Surulere, the artiste is back on the island to give fans a whole new concert experience once again.

Venue: Eko hotel & suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: December 23, 2018

Wizkid Made In Lagos

Come experience global superstar, Wizkid like never before as the artiste will be performing alongside industry friends at the Eko Atlantic City Festival Grounds in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Wizkid will be performing alongside Tiwa Savage, Not3s, Dj Tunez, Ceeza Milli, Maleekberry, Runtown, Burna Boy, Duncan Mighty, Slimcase, Harry Songs, Kce and Mr. Eazi.

Venue: Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

Date: December 23, 2018

Odunsi The Engine Rare Live

Odunsi (The Engine) is known as an enigmatic talent, a precocious artist for whom being different is the perfect way of getting his music the attentions that it deserves.

The artiste is set to host friends and fans to an intimate evening as he takes them on a ride with his recently dropped album, RARE.

Venue: Hard Rock cafe, Oniru VI, Lagos.

Date: December 24, 2018

Eat Drink Festival 2018

Eat.Drink.Festival, a 2-day food and art festival brought to you by Eat.Drink.Lagos is back this December.

Come eat from an extensive selection of Lagos’s best food vendors in a two days.

Venue: Lekki Coliseum, Providence street Lekki.

Date: December 26 - 27, 2018.

Burna Boy Live

Burna has enjoyed a very successful year and Lagos fans have been eager to catch him performing live, especially after the cancellation of the 2017 edition days leading to the event.

Burna Boy is back this year and is ready to reward his fans with an amazing concert, performing the "Outside" album and some of his record hit releases like 'Ye', 'Gbona' and 'On The Low'.

Venue: Eko convention centre, Eko hotel & suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: December 26, 2018

Copacabana

For The Culture is organizing another edition of Copacabana, a summer vibes party and this is definitely a one-day rave that will be filled with loads of fun.

Venue: Tickle Bay, Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos

Date: December 21, 2018.

Palmwine Music Festival

Show Dem Camp (SDC) will be rounding off a fruitful music year for the group with the Palmwine Music Fest 2018.

The second edition of the Palmwine music festival, will be the biggest alternative music festival this Christmas as the rap group perform songs off the recently released Palmwine music 2 album as well as hit tracks form past projects.

Venue: Muri Okunola park, Victoria Island Lagos.

Date: December 29, 2018

Grown and Sexy concert Dec 29th

It's definitely going to be a night of love and romance as veterans in the R'n'B genre here in Nigeria will be serenading guests with heart melting songs to celebrate the season of love.

Venue: Eko convention centre, Eko hotel & suites, VI Lagos.

Date: December 29, 2018

Flavour of Africa Live in Awka

Chinedu Okoli, also known as Flavour N'abania will be taking over the city of Awka, Anambra state this month.

Venue: Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra state.

Date: December 30, 2018

Yemi Alade Live in Abuja

Central Park Abuja in collaboration with Effyzzie Music Group/ Rebel Movement announces its launch concert titled “Yemi Alade Live In Abuja” featuring the Nigerian Afro-pop singer and friends.

Venue: Central park, Abuja

Date: December 31, 2018