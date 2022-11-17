RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByStarLagerBeer

Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill
Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill

What’s a weekend without Star? Star lager beer, no doubt, is leading the race in providing consumers with an absolute weekend of premium enjoyment as it staged ‘Turn Up With Star.’

Recommended articles

After storming Makurdi, Kaduna, Jos, and Abuja and affording fun seekers the opportunity to have the time of their lives, the number one beer brand took its fun train to Premier Beer Parlour, 5 FGGC Road, by Hammaruwa Way, Jalingo, and gave consumers a taste of what fun seekers in Makurdi, Kaduna, Jos and Abuja enjoyed when Star lager came to town.

Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill
Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill Pulse Nigeria

‘Turn Up With Star,’ Jalingo edition, featured music, dance, games, and presentation of gifts to attendees. It was a night to remember for a lot of people as they wished that it never came to an end.

Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill
Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill Pulse Nigeria

As in other centres, Star lager’s ability to treat Nigerians to unrivalled fun witnessed confessional statements from Nigerians who not only named Star lager as the king of beer but the provider of superior enjoyment that none other can offer.

Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill
Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill Pulse Nigeria

The brand continues its spread of happiness as ‘Turn Up With Star’ stops in Kaduna this weekend, November 20, 2022, to offer consumers the second round of enjoyment they have been clamouring for

Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill
Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill Pulse Nigeria

#TurnUpwithStar #StarLagerBeer

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByStarLagerBeer

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribaverse: A festival for music, arts, culture, and positive change

Tribaverse: A festival for music, arts, culture, and positive change

Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill

Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill

Why putting money before love is a dangerous way of thinking

Why putting money before love is a dangerous way of thinking

5 slave museums around the world

5 slave museums around the world

Omugwo: All you should know about the popular Igbo after birth care

Omugwo: All you should know about the popular Igbo after birth care

Earbuds can lead to hearing loss, according to scientific study

Earbuds can lead to hearing loss, according to scientific study

5 natural remedies for dark circles under the eyes

5 natural remedies for dark circles under the eyes

Ginger: How this miracle root improves your skin, hair and body

Ginger: How this miracle root improves your skin, hair and body

Why you shouldn't shave your pubic hairs

Why you shouldn't shave your pubic hairs

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Flutterwave FlytimeFest 2022 Multi-day Festival: December 21 | 22 | 24

Flutterwave FlytimeFest 2022 Multi-day Festival: December 21 | 22 | 24

Ariya Omoluabi

Ariya Omoluabi: Evictions, collaborations and other highlights from episode 5 & 6

Susan Younis, Chi Nnadi, Dearg Obartuin.

Exclusive Scoop: Exciting moments from the Mara Tribe Mixer in Nigeria

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, Shina Peters, others thrill fans at Glenfiddich’s Experimental Night