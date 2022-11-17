Like Makurdi, Abuja, and Jos, Star brings Jalingo to standstill

After storming Makurdi, Kaduna, Jos, and Abuja and affording fun seekers the opportunity to have the time of their lives, the number one beer brand took its fun train to Premier Beer Parlour, 5 FGGC Road, by Hammaruwa Way, Jalingo, and gave consumers a taste of what fun seekers in Makurdi, Kaduna, Jos and Abuja enjoyed when Star lager came to town.

Pulse Nigeria

‘Turn Up With Star,’ Jalingo edition, featured music, dance, games, and presentation of gifts to attendees. It was a night to remember for a lot of people as they wished that it never came to an end.

Pulse Nigeria

As in other centres, Star lager’s ability to treat Nigerians to unrivalled fun witnessed confessional statements from Nigerians who not only named Star lager as the king of beer but the provider of superior enjoyment that none other can offer.

Pulse Nigeria

The brand continues its spread of happiness as ‘Turn Up With Star’ stops in Kaduna this weekend, November 20, 2022, to offer consumers the second round of enjoyment they have been clamouring for

Pulse Nigeria

#TurnUpwithStar #StarLagerBeer

---