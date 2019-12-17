Laughfest is a variety show fundraiser back again with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Joyful Joy Foundations Pop-up Clinic outreach programs focused on eradicating Malaria every month in 2020. Founded by actor, Osas Ighodaro, the JoyfulJoy Foundation is an NGO pushing towards a malaria-free Africa and dedicated to directly providing service in the Sub-Saharan region.

There was an amazing lineup of performances last year by Tuface, Basketmouth, Bovi, Helen Paul, MI e.t.c auctioning of celebrities such as Don Jazzy, Kemi Adetiba, Toke Makinwa and Lynxx.

This year will be hosted by comedian and actor Chigurl, the evening will feature a line-up of music from D’banj, Tiwa Savage and comedy performances from Kenny Blaq, Buchi and Ushebe also a celebrity date auctions of Dilish Mathews, Chioma and Kika of GoodHair, Mercy Eke (BBN4 winner).

Laughfest symbolizes comedy and entertainment with a heart , and encourages its audience to spend their time, money and energy in a socially conscious way. Guests and contributors are invited to be supremely entertained, while knowing their support will have a long -term impact on saving lives.

Tickets can be bought on www.nairabox.com for #10,000 Regular, #25,000 VIP and #500,000 for a table.

You don't want to miss out on acts from some of your favourite faces!! Featuring the famous celebrity bid, you can stand a chance to go on a date with some of your absolute faves!

Laugh for a cause: JoyfulJoy presents "Laughfest" Season 3!!

Come support a cause while having a fabulous time

Date: 19th December 2019

Time: 5pm

Venue: Terraculture Arena Victoria Island Lagos

About Joyful Joy Foundation

The JoyfulJoy Foundation is an NGO pushing towards a malaria-free Africa and dedicated to directly providing service in the Sub-Saharan region, supporting empowerment amongst people living in distressed communities. The foundation exists to generate social and economic benefits within communities, by offering programs focused on health and wellness, equitable and sustainable access to clean water & food, and providing economic development opportunities

