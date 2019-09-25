The Engineering students' parliamentary Council (ESPC) of the Lagos State University is set to host the maiden edition of The Engineering Students Parliamentary Summit.

This event promises to be the largest convention of Engineering students and parliamentarians across the South-Western region of Nigeria.

Engineering Students' Parliamentary Council of the Lagos State University is an organ of the Engineering Student Society, created with the primary aim to carry out all legislative power.

The maiden edition of the Summit is themed: "Building Consensus for Fair & Sustainable Development: A Focus on Youth Employment, Relevance of Parliament, and Structural Governance".

The theme was chosen solely to take a comparative and an analytical study on three key factors such as Youth employment; Relevance of Engineering to parliament and the roles of parliamentarians in conflict resolution and peace building; and corporate governance structure.

The 3-day Summit which will feature a parliamentary tour, a parliamentary conference, journal publication, dinner and award night amongst others, is primarily aimed at creating a convention of Engineering Students and parliamentarians across all higher institutions in the South Western region of Nigeria to identify and share political experience, legislation and good practices.

Other objectives include: To promote better understanding of youth leadership, services learning and greater awareness of of economic issues; To create channels for youths to discover their voices and realize their abilities and knowledge; and To help build the capacities required to enable young people take up the mantle of leadership in addressing local and and international developmental issues of concern to them especially in the areas related to the theme.

Schools expected to be in attendance include: UNILAG, AOCOED, FUNAAB, FUTA, MOCOPED, POLY IBADAN, OOU, UI, FCE(T), LASPOTECH, YABATECH and others.

CALL FOR PAPERS

Papers are invited from all students in institutions of higher learning to be published in the Council's journal on the topic: "Role of Information and Technology in sustainable development".

All submissions should be in MS Word, 12pt Times New Roman font, all papers should not exceed 350 words in length and please e-mail your paper to: espsjournal@gmail.com

Deadline for submission: October 25, 2019.

Conference Date: November 9, 2019.

All papers will be reviewed and the best paper will be published, printed and presented on the day of the event with the author of the best paper presented with a honorary award.