The LUFS is Africa’s First Street Wear themed show and it gives a platform to Street Wear and Emerging Fashion Designers to showcase their collections to Retailers, Buyers, Fashion Enthusiast, the Media, etc.

The fashion show will feature runway shows, exhibitions, masterclass, etc.

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Venue: The Lekki Coliseum, 14, Providence Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki 1, Lagos.

Time: 3 pm

Purchase tickets to the show at afritickets.com

The Lagos Urban Fashion Show 2019 is produced by Rough Gem Entertainment with sponsorship from Carlo Rossi and LG XBOOM.

For more details:

Instagram: @lagosurbanfashionshow

Facebook: @lagosurbanfashionshow

Twitter: @LUFShow

Telephone: +234 8031542945

www.lagosurbanfashionshow.com

This is a featured post