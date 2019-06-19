The 2nd edition of Engineering Summit Africa had top executives from various sectors ranging from Techpreneurs, Engineers, Investors, Policy makers, Developers, Researchers, Innovators, SME Owners.

Others are Subject matter experts, Organized private sector, Public private partnerships and Tech enthusiasts, as they share leading practices and knowledge in areas such as:Oil and Gas, Agriculture, Power and Energy, Transportation, Healthcare etc.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who was represented by the Chairman LCDA, Honorable Razaq Ajala, reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting the engineering profession and innovations especialy among young people.

Dr Hamzat who spoke on the topic Engineering, Technology and Economic Growth: - global view, highlighted the various roles of Lagos as well as achievements of the state as a leading commercial city.

He urged females in engineering and technology not to feel discouraged in attaining their goals, with the believe that only men can flourish in the world of engineering and technology.

The second edition of Engineering Summit Africa attracted leaders across industries and sectors like Dr Adedoyin Adeola, Vice President Operations, Airtel Nigeria, Omotope Omotolani Co-Founder & C.O.O, FarmCrowdy Group, Teju Abisoye, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Dr Ibilola Amao, CEO of Lonadek, Head Of Operations at Lifebank, Oloko Sodiq, CEO of All On, Dr Wiebe Boer.

Others present include CEO of Multimodal Transport Technologies, Kayode Olowu, COO of Lagos Bus Services Limited, Seyi Osiyemi, Co-Founder of Max.ng, Chinedu Azodoh, CEO of Cowrywise, Razak Ahmed, Mr Oghoghozino Otefia, CEO Aggital Works who spoke on different forums in order to learn from shared perspectives, connect to develop strategies that works towards ensuring economic development via Engineering and Technology applications.