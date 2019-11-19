The finale edition promises to be bigger with exciting performances by Brazilian dancers, Vegas acrobats, celebrity impersonators, brilliant costumers, the hottest musical acts; Phyno, Wande Coal, Naira Marley, Fireboy, Seyi Shay, Sarz, DJ Baggio and many more.

The best part, the Remy Producers Trilogy collaboration with the winners of Season 1, Phyno, Sarz and Clarence Peters will be released at this event. It's not one to miss!

Date: Thursday, November 28, 2019

Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Time: 10PM

Tickets are available for purchase online at ariiyatickets.com

Follow @remymartinng on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for more details.

This event is open to persons above 18 years old. Drink Responsibly.

This is a featured post.