The showcase held on December 9, 2018 at the Admiralty Conference Center,Naval Dockyard, Ahmadu Bello Way,Victoria Island,Lagos.

The 16 established and emerging street wear designers showcased their collections to dignitaries, celebrities, fashion editors, fashion buyers, retailers and the consumers.

Designers

Designers such as Koko By Khloe, On Point Clothing, 20TH September wears, Drik, Modfet, TM Wears, Wade, Mud House, NK'Od by Makadel, Bughe Urban, Sade, GMT Apparel, and many more graced the runway with amazing designs.

The show also had showcases from sponsors such as Lush hair, Sweet Red collection- inspired by Carlo Rossi sweet red wine and Vouchernet.

The major aim of the Lagos Urban Fashion Show is to promote street wear designers and culture and also to create an avenue for designers to commercialize their creativity.

Lagos Urban Fashion Show was a night of runway presentations, musical performance, creative networking, collaboration opportunities and setting of new fashion trends.