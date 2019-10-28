Kindle Group is an Initiative of 8 team-mates of Nigeria’s foremost reality TV show for entrepreneurs, Next Titan academy.

Kindle Group holds “Awaken Your Mind” entrepreneurial lecture for young minds in Queens College, Yaba

Out of 18,000 applicants across the nation, 16 contestants were selected to attend the academy which they will be vying for a cash prize of N7,000,000 and a Ford Figo for a period of 10 weeks in the programs 6th installment.

Every week, contestants are paired into groups and given a task which the losing team stands a high risk of eviction.

As part of the task for this week, one of the sponsors, SIFAX GROUP of the Next Titan Nigeria assigned Kindle Group to partner with the authorities of a well established senior secondary school or higher institution in Lagos and request for permission to organise lecture classes with students of the school and teach the story of SIFAX Group as a case study of entrepreneurial success.

Team Kindle were given 72 hours to carry out this task so immediately, they decided to start soliciting for sponsorship and partnerships. Also, we wrote to the participating schools urging them to convey at Queens college on October 24, 2019 with the permission and support of the authorities of Queens college.

The seminar had over 2,000 students in attendance which were fully involved in the lecture and other side activities creatively initiated based on verdict given by the Board. Part of these creative activities included; Quiz competition, business idea pitch competition and a sport competition in which the winners from each category won prizes and were awarded with certificates of participation.

