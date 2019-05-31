Jordan Hill Books launched six books written for children, five of which were written by children and also celebrated award winners from the Jordan Hill Young Writers’ Awards which held last September.

The award ceremony provided the right platform to reward young and budding authors with offers of publishing contracts by Jordan Hill Books. These offers finally culminated in the publication and celebration of the young writers’ books at the launch.

Mobola and the Spider, authored by six-year-old Oluwakanyinsola Afolayan, a pupil of Tender Palms School, Mende and award winner, Best Story Writer at the junior category at the Young Writers’ Awards in 2018 was among the books launched. Also launched was Vehemence by Nola Metseagharun, a nine-year-old pupil of Corona School Lekki and Best Story Writer at the intermediate category and Oluwatofunmi Lawal’s The First Female Ruler of L’Eko. Oluwatofunmi Lawal was awarded the Best Story Writer at the senior category and is a nine-year-old pupil of Corona School Gbagada.

Jordan Hill went further to recognise other children who also put in great effort to turn in great writing pieces during the writing camp and equally gave offers of a publishing contract, putting together their stories into a collection now published and titled DREAMWORLD.

Jordan Hill also runs a writing club called the ‘Young Authors’ Club’ in over twelve schools across Lagos and which has been an excellent avenue to reach children in promoting love for books, reading, and writing. From such, Olurotimi Idechi Balogun, a nine-year-old pupil of Corona School Victoria Island has emerged as a published young author.

According to the Educational Director, Jordan Hill, there is genuinely a book in everyone. “Reading through all the books written by these young ones, I believe the most important is the message behind the story. And that is one thing that our young authors have all shown through the use of the pen; sharing a message with the world through their books. They have shown that it is not good being in a society where evil is the order of the day, and no one chooses to do anything about it".

"And like Edmund Burke rightly said, The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. All our young authors have succeeded in portraying true heroes as being those who take the step to fight evil rather than live with it. Our writers have given us a charge – do something in your way to make the world a better place,” she explained.

The event which was well attended was chaired by Mrs Adeyoyin Adesina, Chief Executive Officer, Corona Schools’ Trust Council, represented by Mrs Adenike Onafeso, who in her speech, congratulated the children for their achievement and encouraged them to continue to nurture their skills in writing, following in the path of great writers like Chinua Achebe and William Shakespeare.

Also present at the event as the Chief Launcher was Chief Alaba Lawson, The Chairman, Governing Council of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta and the immediate past President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Mr Kennedy Eze, Managing Director at Jordan Hill, expounded the value of the annual holiday camp organised by Jordan Hill, Young Authors’ Mentorship Camp, which is billed to run from July 22nd – August 2nd this year as one in which the aim is to inspire, motivate and mentor children to become better writers with enhanced creativity and style of expression while focused on completing a book of their own, and thereafter get the book published, if selected as award winners.

Mrs Eze, Educational Director, Jordan Hill, in her speech, advised parents to have their children availed of this great opportunity of learning to become effective communicators as it is an investment they would never regret. She encouraged parents to visit the Jordan Hill social media platforms for more information about the summer programme.