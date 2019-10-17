Mavin Records' emotive singer/songwriter, Johnny Drille is ready for the 2nd edition of Johnny's Room Live which will hold in 3 cities over the last 3 months of the year.

They say the best things happen in threes. Over the next three months, starting in October 2019, Johnny's Room Live is returning in three Nigerian cities.

The Lagos Edition, the first of the three, will happen on October 27 at Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island.

The last edition of the intimate concert series treated thousands of fans to stunning live performances of Johnny Drille's best songs on ambient nights in Lagos and Abuja.

This year's concert series will feature another stunning set by Johnny Drille as well as a slew of talented opening acts. Johnny's Room Live is an invitation into Johnny Drille's world as he has crafted it through sound and stories.

The 2018 edition was an immersive experience that earned praise from artists, critics and fans alike. This year, the singer's looking to take things a few notches higher and give his fans an unforgettable experience.

“I want to give them the greatest show ever”, Johnny Drille says, “Last year, we got fans asking us to hold another edition barely months after the first. That’s what we’re promising. I want to give them a night they’ll want to relive forever”

Johnny's Room Live will continue through Abuja and the singer's home city of Benin, on the 8th and 15th of December 2019, respectively.

The calendar might suggest gbedu szn is close but just before you get all sweaty, let's create a few nights for the stars.

Tickets are on sale at JohnnyDrille.com. All details are also available on the website.