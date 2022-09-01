Johnnie Walker's Walker District takes Lagos Mainland by storm

Pulse Nigeria

The venue (Eagles Club, Surulere), experienced a complete transformation to a place to behold for creatives in the art and fashion industry. Paintings of the ‘Striding Man’ at the Art District were wonderful, outfits on display at the Fashion District was a grand exhibition of the innovation of young Nigerians. The Highball district made sure Johnnie Walker Highball cocktails never stopped flowing coloured by vibes from the immaculate Party district.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Performances on the night were also electric. DJ Titanium controlled the deck and crowd and there was no dull moment when he was delivering bangers on bangers. T.I Blaze delivered his hit songs, Try, Kilo and Sometimes Rmx. Bella Shmurda capped off an amazing night, at every point he seemed to be done, the crowd screamed for more. The energy from the crowd was present and never faded from start to finish.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Walker’s District continues to remain an assembly of creatives in different spaces and spheres of life who come together to share experiences and celebrate their wins in spectacular fashion. Johnnie Walker embodies inspiration, advancement and progress and with Walker’s District, the brand emphasizes the essence of its Keep Walking Mantra.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

---