Johnnie Walker brings its rich, bold taste to Johnny's room, Lagos

Johnny’s Room 2022 was a tale of soulfulness and intimacy as Johnnie Walker treated fans of Johnny Drille to an amazing live performance at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island on the 13th of November 2022.

Guests revelled in a night of nonstop fun, from riveting musical renditions by myriads of acts; A-list artistes Ric Hassani, Chike, Teni, Ayra Starr and winners of the #Howareyoumyfriend challenge to delicious Johnnie Walker highball cocktail serves and treats.

Johnny Drille graced the stage with unarguable the best stage entrances to deliver series of thrilling performances of his hit singles to hundreds of guest present. His fans never stopped singing his songs back to him and for every time he stopped, the crowd asked for more. They didn’t want the night to end.

Johnny Drille being the intentional artiste that he is made sure that his fans were part of the show from the beginning to the end. He performed each song and explained what each song meant to him. He also encouraged his fans to raise funds for a fan who was ill and needed to finance a surgery. He dedicated one of his songs to this fan and that was such an emotional moment at the event. He further went on to bring his mum, dad and siblings on stage. He acknowledged the love they’ve shown to him over the years and how it has kept him and his music career going.

Smooth and delicious cocktails from Johnnie Walker flowed non-stop to keep the energy high and the Johnnie Walker bar and installations was a sight to behold, as social butterflies kept taking pictures with the ‘Walking Man’.

Indeed, Johnnie Walker is a brand for creatives who seek to progress and advance at what they do, no matter the odds. This was firmly convened in the partnership with Johnny’s Room. Johnny Drille’s story is an illustration of an artist who has stayed true to himself, his craft and has boldly taken on every challenge on his journey to success.

We can’t wait to see what he has planned for his Abuja fans. Johnnie Walker will also be present for Johnny’s Room, Abuja. Follow @johnniewalkerng on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or keep up with the hashtags #KeepWalkingNG #JohnnyxJohnnie

Johnnie Walker brings its rich, bold taste to Johnny's room, Lagos

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Trending

