On Saturday March 16th at Abuja, Sir Shina Peters will join Patoranking and Niniola for a unique blend of music and flavors.

Come experience a mixture of afrobeat & juju, reggae-dancehall & afro-house - live in Abuja.

Lovers of live music and fine whisky are welcome to be part of this unique experience.

18+. Drink Responsibly.

ABOUT JOHNNIE WALKER: Since 1820, Johnnie Walker has been one of the world's most preferred drinks. Within a hundred years of its existence, Johnnie Walker whisky was available in 120 countries around the world. This is a brand that has stayed true to its mantra that has remained unchanged over the years; Keep Walking.

ABOUT JOHNNIE, JAZZ & WHISKY (JJW): JJW is a first-of-its-kind event in Nigeria featuring a titillating ensemble of jazz fusion performances by Nigeria's finer acts and even finer whisky from Johnnie Walker Black Label. The musical is sponsored by Black Label and will draw from the newsmakers of all industries in Nigeria including media, entertainment, oil and gas and many more.

