International Women's Day brunch hosted by Mrs Nigeria and Mrs Top Africa

Beauty professional, Jane Ogu of Flawless Faces by Jane and Media Entrepreneur Yetunde B. Aremu and Patricia Nsan - Creative director of fashion brand Mmakamba were among the more than 30 guests in attendance, which represented female attendees from the media, business, fashion and lifestyle, education and other sectors.

As keynote speaker, Emela Remi during her interactive session with the group spoke on the importance of celebrating women in our society

She also emphasized on the value of greater female representation in areas as a balanced World is a greater world.

It was an exciting time as guests were given the opportunity to share their different experiences regarding issues that are relevant to women and how the female gender can thrive in a male dominated environment.

The theme for this year's brunch was #youaredoingawesome# and it was about celebrating the achievements of women in their various fields and careers.

Other highlights from the event included award giving by the current Mrs Nigeria and Mrs Top Africa to selected women as well as the empowerment of start up capital to a distinguished female entrepreneur from the event sponsor Women Alliance Group

The impactful event ended with an exquisite brunch and an afternoon of networking and celebration of women.