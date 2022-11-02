Indomie Heroes Awards showcases acts of unconditional love and bravery

Pulse Nigeria

For 14 years, Dufil Prima foods PLC, makers of Indomie Noodles, have consistently spotlighted our leaders of tomorrow, particularly those who seem to have embraced the challenge early on; and this year 2022, it was more of the same as 6 young heroes were awarded for being fearless in various pursuits.

“We are back and excited to bring the biggest award that inspires selflessness and patriotism in our youngsters,” Sukhman Kaur, Head of Marketing for Indomie, said ahead of the event. “The 2022 Indomie Heroes Awards (IHA) is dedicated to rewarding heroic feats recorded by the Nigerian child and also you are invariably investing in the future of the country.

“We broke grounds as one of the awards to encourage children who have shown courage in the face of challenges. We are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of IHAA to celebrate and reward the positive efforts displayed by these young heroes.”

Pulse Nigeria

Through the Indomie Heroes Awards initiative, kids all over the country who have shown kindness, patriotism, and ingenuity beyond their years have had deserved moments in the sun. This year, after a search through the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, six winners emerged including 11-year-old Chibuike Napoleon from Owerri, Imo State, who is the youngest Zookeeper in the country. His love and care for animals began as a result of following his mother, a photographer, to the zoo regularly. Now the young hero has dreams of becoming a veterinary surgeon in the future.

Another recipient of the 2022 Indomie Heroes Awards is Kaosisochukwu of an unnamed Nigerian village, who, at 11 years of age, facilitated the cancellation of a proposed child marriage in his village. He saved a 13-year-old girl from being given away to a 52-year-old man.

In the case of 6-year-old Olamilekan Adebayo, his award on the night came on the back of the extensive work he’d done to correct social ills. The young awardee uses his mindblowing understanding of Yoruba proverbs to promote morality and uprightness within the community. His is such an impressive story that he has been recognised by the Ooni of Ife, and the United Nations amongst other notable awards of recognition.

In Kaduna, Zion Abah, 7, saved his sister from a raging fire caused by a lamp explosion in their home; Damarise of Adamawa state risked her own life to save two children during a Boko Haram attack in her community. At the time of the event in 2014, she was only 4 years old.

To round off the list of awardees on the night is Jamila Sroru who selflessly cares for her mother in Ogun state. The 6-year-old’s mother is a sickle cell warrior and Sroru is always there to care and bring relief when her mother suffers one of her episodes.

Each of this year’s six winners received a handsome amount of N1,000,000 and a year’s supply of indomie.

Since its inception 14 years ago, 45 winners have emerged from the Indomie Heroes Awards system and there have been multiple rewards ranging from cash gifts to multi-million-naira scholarships to aid the pursuit of their educational and life goals.

---