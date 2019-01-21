Nigeria’s total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has been adjudged the Telecommunications Company of the Year for the second consecutive year at the prestigious Independent Awards. This year’s event was held in Lagos on Thursday.

The awards were instituted to celebrate outstanding brands and the visions that birthed them. They are equally for the celebration of individuals who have made outstanding contributions in commerce and industry as well as government officials whose policies and programmes have had positive impacts on their jurisdictions.

Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr. Ade Ogidan, disclosed that the organisation carefully selected the brands and individuals who got the awards, and added that Globacom won the award for being "the first telecommunications company in Nigeria to cover the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT with 4G LTE network services".

According to him, apart from the 4G LTE coverage, "other factors which gave Globacom the prestigious award were the company's innovative and hugely successful products, OGA SIM, which guarantees quality data services to the subscribers at very low rate, and GLO YAKATA, which offers subscribers 2,200 percent bonus on every recharge".

Globacom's Head, Enterprise Sales, Mr. Eric Uwaoma, said at the ceremony that awards "such as this are a call for more commitment to the service of the people, and I want to assure all that Globacom will continue to delight its subscribers with world-class services and seamless telecommunications solutions".

He noted that the fact that "the award is coming from a reputable newspaper such as Independent Newspaper shows that a lot of telecom industry watchers are interested in what goes on in the sector. We are delighted to have won the Telecommunications Company of the Year for the second year running".