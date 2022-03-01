RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Impact meets gratitude: GDL celebrates its annual thanksgiving

Authors:

Pulse Mix

It was a festival of songs, smiles and colours as top financial institution, Growth and Development Limited (GDL), celebrated its annual thanksgiving.

GDL
GDL

The event was held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and was graced by customers of the popular finance firm, staff, and other important dignitaries like Engineer Hyacinth Enuha, founder, Cakasa Nigeria Co. Ltd, founder, Intercontinental Bank, Karim G. Boulous, Boulos Enterprises, Otunba Solomon Oladunni, former vice chairman, Mobil Producing, Rev. Mrs. Dele George, director GDL and founder/ chief executive, Little Saints Orphanage; Olaolu Olabimtan Commissioner for Budget & Planning Ogun State; Funmi Agusto, managing partner, IBFC Alliance, Chief Ulasi, Mrs Janet Obasanjo and Alero A. Otobo-Ayida.

Recommended articles
GDL
GDL Pulse Nigeria

The program’s theme, Impact meets Gratitude, speaks to GDL’s focus on impacting and liberating Nigerians, especially the middle-class.

Top gospel ministers like Sola Allyson and Abbey Magnify were there to serenade the attendees in music and praises. The gathering was thrown into a frenzy of singing and dancing while ace comedian SACO engulfed the atmosphere with jokes.

GDL
GDL Pulse Nigeria

During the event, a few clients testified of the importance of the firm and what it has done for their respective businesses. One of them included the famous tech retail brand, Obiwezy, MD Toluwatimofe Resources Ventures Mrs Dasola Aremu and Mrs. Taiwo Adegunle, MD, Team PTF, both major FMCG distributors.

GDL
GDL Pulse Nigeria

GDL is a non-bank financial institution that seeks to improve the lot of Nigerians with people-focused financial solutions in different sectors including real estate and education. The company prides itself as the bridge to financial freedom for the average Nigerian.

---

#FeatureByGDL

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Impact meets gratitude: GDL celebrates its annual thanksgiving

Impact meets gratitude: GDL celebrates its annual thanksgiving

Del-York named west Africa's media agency of the year

Del-York named west Africa's media agency of the year

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

Meet the Kambari people: One of the few naked tribes of Nigeria

Meet the Kambari people: One of the few naked tribes of Nigeria

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Why married people cheating in Lagos is no longer surprising [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why married people cheating in Lagos is no longer surprising [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Trending

Guests enjoy an evening of food, fashion & fragrance at the singleton social

singleton

The Media and Stakeholders Synergy Towards 2023 Elections

The Media and Stakeholders Synergy Towards 2023 Elections

E – Money Celebrates 40th at Oriental Hotel Lagos

E – Money Celebrates 40th at Oriental Hotel Lagos.

Premier Women’s International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN) set for 4th – 5th March 2022

The Premier Women’s International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN