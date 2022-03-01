Impact meets gratitude: GDL celebrates its annual thanksgiving

Pulse Nigeria

The program’s theme, Impact meets Gratitude, speaks to GDL’s focus on impacting and liberating Nigerians, especially the middle-class.

Top gospel ministers like Sola Allyson and Abbey Magnify were there to serenade the attendees in music and praises. The gathering was thrown into a frenzy of singing and dancing while ace comedian SACO engulfed the atmosphere with jokes.

Pulse Nigeria

During the event, a few clients testified of the importance of the firm and what it has done for their respective businesses. One of them included the famous tech retail brand, Obiwezy, MD Toluwatimofe Resources Ventures Mrs Dasola Aremu and Mrs. Taiwo Adegunle, MD, Team PTF, both major FMCG distributors.

Pulse Nigeria

GDL is a non-bank financial institution that seeks to improve the lot of Nigerians with people-focused financial solutions in different sectors including real estate and education. The company prides itself as the bridge to financial freedom for the average Nigerian.

