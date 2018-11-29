Ibadan get your groove on! The Smirnoff X1 tour is coming to you!

news

Get ready, Ibadan! Smirnoff X1 is bringing the biggest denim-themed party to you with a unique experience this Friday, November30th at the Palms Shopping Mall, Ibadan.

The Smirnoff X1 Tour is coming to Ibadan with an electrifying experience. This denim edition will feature musical performances by Reminisce and Dremo. Superstar DJ Spinall will be the wheels of steel!

Smirnoff X1 infused cocktails will intensify the party experience. Bring your crew and express your creativity with white t-shirts and denim because it’s going to be lit. Don’t forget it’s all going down on Friday 30th November at the Palms Shopping Mall, Ibadan.

Join the conversation on social media! Follow @smirnoffng on Instagram or get on the trend with #SmirnoffX1Tour #MyDenimMyX1 and #BeXpressive

This is a featured post