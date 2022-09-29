RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByGoldberg

How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival

Residents of the ancient city of Ile-Ife will not forget in a hurry the footprints left by premium lager beer, Goldberg, in partnership with the Palace of the Ooni of Ile-Ife to celebrate the annual Olojo festival. The brand thrilled indigenes and fun seekers with experiences while admonishing them to stay true to their roots.

Recommended articles

How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria

The cultural festival, which held from 23rd to 26th September at Ile-Oodua, attracted thousands of local and international enthusiasts who gathered to celebrate "Ogun", the god of iron, who is believed to be the first son of Oduduwa, progenitor of the Yoruba people. The festival connotes the day in the year specially blessed by ‘Olodumare’ (the creator of the universe). Prayers are offered by the Ooni of Ile-Ife for peace and tranquility in Yorubaland and Nigeria.

How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria

Oluwaseyi Oyedeji, the Regional Trade Marketing Manager - West, Nigerian Breweries, made a sublime remark at the festival, restating the brand's commitment to celebrating culture and tradition while encouraging the consumers to remain true to their roots and also be cultural ambassadors.

How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria

“Olojo is one of the oldest festivals and it commemorates the descent of Oduduwa to Ile-Ife. Goldberg as a brand upholds the cultural ideals of respect, enjoyment, and dignity of labor, as a way of contributing to the rich legacy of the people of the South-west. We are certain that with our support of festivals like Olojo, we will continue to live up to our commitment to keeping Yoruba cultural values alive,” he remarked.

How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria

The lead performers of the two-day cultural carnival, Nigerian singer and record producer Abass Akande Obesere, better known by his stage name Omo Rapala, and Afro pop recording artiste and performer Adekunle Temitope, better known by his stage name "Small Doctor," thrilled the audience with their electrifying performances. The two artistes delivered a show stopping performance that got indigenes dancing and singing to traditional and modern music.

Indigenous disc-jockeys, DJ Scopeman and DJ Nifty also wowed the enthusiastic crowd with their skill on the turntables, spinning a blend of traditional and contemporary music for their listening pleasure.

How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival
How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival Pulse Nigeria

Residents of Ile-Ife were thrilled throughout the nights of enjoyment put together by their favorite lager beer, Goldberg. Consumers at the event also went home with gift items after participating in the live raffle draws and dance competitions.

Olojo is one of the oldest festivals in Ife. The Olojo Festival, which only takes place in the land of expansion, Ile-Ife, honors the descent of Oduduwa to Ile-Ife and is a celebration of the first dawn, first afternoon, and first night of creation.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByGoldberg

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mercy Eke celebrates her birthday with new stunning pictures

Mercy Eke celebrates her birthday with new stunning pictures

How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival

How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival

Crayfish: The health benefits of eating this seafood are incredible

Crayfish: The health benefits of eating this seafood are incredible

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

Study reveals young people today are having less sex than those of decades past

Study reveals young people today are having less sex than those of decades past

Wellspring University graduates 205 students at 3rd combined convocation ceremony

Wellspring University graduates 205 students at 3rd combined convocation ceremony

5 best countries in the world to be a parent

5 best countries in the world to be a parent

The fascinating rites practiced by the Urhobos during funerals

The fascinating rites practiced by the Urhobos during funerals

Who wore it best? Tems and Adeola face off in similar outfits

Who wore it best? Tems and Adeola face off in similar outfits

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nova Diamond Foundation kicks off the Pink Health Fair in Lagos

Nova Diamond Foundation kicks off the Pink Health Fair in Lagos

Mighty Minds Africa 2022 Youth Empowerment Summit

Mighty Minds Africa 2022 Youth Empowerment Summit

Technext unveils Polygon, Hashgreed, GIGX as official sponsors of Coinference 2.0

Technext unveils Polygon, Hashgreed, GIGX as official sponsors of Coinference 2.0

“Flying Fish, our response to flavoured beer lovers yearning – Tolulope Adedeji, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc

“Flying Fish, our response to flavoured beer lovers yearning” – Tolulope Adedeji, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc