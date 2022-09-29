How Goldberg lager redefined culture and tradition at Olojo Festival

Pulse Nigeria

The cultural festival, which held from 23rd to 26th September at Ile-Oodua, attracted thousands of local and international enthusiasts who gathered to celebrate "Ogun", the god of iron, who is believed to be the first son of Oduduwa, progenitor of the Yoruba people. The festival connotes the day in the year specially blessed by ‘Olodumare’ (the creator of the universe). Prayers are offered by the Ooni of Ile-Ife for peace and tranquility in Yorubaland and Nigeria.

Oluwaseyi Oyedeji, the Regional Trade Marketing Manager - West, Nigerian Breweries, made a sublime remark at the festival, restating the brand's commitment to celebrating culture and tradition while encouraging the consumers to remain true to their roots and also be cultural ambassadors.

“Olojo is one of the oldest festivals and it commemorates the descent of Oduduwa to Ile-Ife. Goldberg as a brand upholds the cultural ideals of respect, enjoyment, and dignity of labor, as a way of contributing to the rich legacy of the people of the South-west. We are certain that with our support of festivals like Olojo, we will continue to live up to our commitment to keeping Yoruba cultural values alive,” he remarked.

The lead performers of the two-day cultural carnival, Nigerian singer and record producer Abass Akande Obesere, better known by his stage name Omo Rapala, and Afro pop recording artiste and performer Adekunle Temitope, better known by his stage name "Small Doctor," thrilled the audience with their electrifying performances. The two artistes delivered a show stopping performance that got indigenes dancing and singing to traditional and modern music.

Indigenous disc-jockeys, DJ Scopeman and DJ Nifty also wowed the enthusiastic crowd with their skill on the turntables, spinning a blend of traditional and contemporary music for their listening pleasure.

Residents of Ile-Ife were thrilled throughout the nights of enjoyment put together by their favorite lager beer, Goldberg. Consumers at the event also went home with gift items after participating in the live raffle draws and dance competitions.

Olojo is one of the oldest festivals in Ife. The Olojo Festival, which only takes place in the land of expansion, Ile-Ife, honors the descent of Oduduwa to Ile-Ife and is a celebration of the first dawn, first afternoon, and first night of creation.

