Homecoming 2019 with Jameson

Jameson Irish Whiskey collaborated with Homecoming to unite guests through heritage, music, and fashion - the Jameson way. Serving up the Jameson, Sprite & Lime signature to fans throughout the long weekend.

Jameson was on the scene at the Homecoming Pop-Up, a retail hub where global and local brands collaborated to create exclusive items for sale. The disruptive photo wall which featured Jameson crates, a vintage sewing machine and not-your-typical mannequin in the form of an attention-grabbing scarecrow, created the perfect backdrop for guests to strike their smoothest pose and admire the Jameson adire co-ord piece.

Jameson’s presence was also felt at the live show with the distinctive wooden Jameson bar serving the crowd Jameson cocktails as they vibed to some of our friends Prettyboy D-O, Santi, Odunsi The Engine, DRB Lasgidi, Ajebutter22, Skepta and many more till the early hours.

The Jameson branded Adire co-ord, designed by brand Ambassador, Alani Adenle, was an uncommon element at the pop-up, with lots of guests drawn to the intricate pattern. The adire textile is airy, stylish and uniquely customised with the brand name- fusing Alani’s vast expertise in the fashion industry and eclectic personal style with the laid back, easy going Jameson way, to create an original fashion piece.

See amazing photos from the pop-up and live show here in case you missed it.

