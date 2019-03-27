Highlights from the Lord's Achievers Award event

An initiative of Lord’s Dry Gin, the event celebrated standout individuals operating in different landscapes in Nigeria: Health (Dr Chioma Nwakanma), Professional (Abiola Adekoya), Tech (Nkemdilim Begho), Creative (Tosin Oshinowo), Arts (Dotun Popoola), Business (Seun & Seyi Abolaji), and Innovation (Funfere Koroye).

The hall, which accommodated over 200 guests, was tastefully decorated in black and white to depict elegance and timelessness, while incorporating the red elements attune with the brand. There were portraits of these celebrated achievers with their bios telling stories of their accomplishments - which further explained the reason for the celebration that evening.

The Honorees, HNIs, Media Influencers, Business Professionals and Partners in attendance looked dapper, keeping to the black tie dress code.

At 6pm, the event kicked off with guests arriving on the red carpet for the cocktail hour.

The official ceremony was compered by MCs Jimmie and Helene Paul. Their performance was funny, insightful and alive bringing colour to the evening which guests thoroughly enjoyed.

The highlight of the event was marked with the citations of honorees read by their mentors, who gave further insight on their journeys. This created and all round intimate connection to their personalities.

The honorees gave strong acceptance speeches, inspiring us all to leave a legacy worth celebrating, and being impact agents in our various communities.

And then there was the after-party, where the seriousness of the evening was set aside to make way for dancing, drinks, and games. Guests partied till the early morning.

More photos below:

This is a featured post