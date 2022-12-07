ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s the last chance to be #InfinixHypeKing on #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix

For two weeks, Infinix Nigeria has kept us glued to our TV sets and helped us unwind after a hard week’s work with the turnup Friday show on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family on DStv channel 153, 154 and GOtv channel 2 respectively.

The Turn Up Friday this season has been a flurry of energy and all shades of lit with electrifying dance moves and the best DJs and of course, the self-acclaimed energy gad, Do2tun bringing the heat and making sure we enjoy the show to the fullest.

Viewers of the show not only get entertained but also get the chance to watch their favs perform LIVE. So far, Dance Queen and Infinix Ambassador, Liquorose has graced the show and for this week, Hype man, Toby Shang will be adding sauce to the show.

Infinix aims to through the turn up Friday show encourage and reward upcoming entertainers for their talents, it’s for this reason they introduced four categories namely- dance, Hype, Style, and Trivia questions- for more winners to emerge this season. They’ve called on all to send entries, to stand a chance to win various cash prizes and smartphones.

For Hype

This is the final week to send in entries for a chance to be the next #InfinixHypeKing. You stand a chance to win the sum of N500,000, a customized microphone and NOTE 12 smartphones. Here’s how to participate

How To Participate

  • Follow @infinixnigeria
  • Post a one-minute of you hyping at an event and use the hashtag #InfinixHypeKing
  • Get likes and shares to increase your chance of qualifying 

For Dance

Join Do2tun on stage during the live show to dance and stand a chance to win N1,000,000 and five smartphones

Here’s how To Participate

Follow @InfinixNigeria

  • Your dance group must have 3-5 members
  • Upload a video of your group dancing and use the hashtag #InfinixTUFDanceChallange
  • Get likes and shares to increase your chance of qualifying to be one of the finalists for the week.
  • Top weekly finalists will battle it out for the grand prize of One Million Naira.

For Style

Show your swag to join in the #InfinixVIPStyle challenge.

How To Participate

  • Holding an Infinix device, take a picture of you dressed up for the TUF show.
  • Post it on your socials using the hashtag #InfinixVIPStyle
  • Stand a chance to win branded gift items and an opportunity to be at the Live show 

For Trivia

Watch out for #InfinixTUFTrivia with @infinixnigeria and be prepared to answer questions concerning the brand. You stand a chance to win branded gift items from Infinix

Don’t miss this week’s episode, join the show live on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family on DStv channel 153 and 154 and GOtv channel 2 at 9:30pm every Friday to have a blast and win amazing prizes.

