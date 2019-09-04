The program will cover modules on critical thinking and creativity, communication and conflict management skills, developing one’s personal, entrepreneurship, financial independence and early retirement.

Successful candidates will be engaged once or twice to facilitate a JAN Be Entrepreneurial program in selected secondary schools. Participants who successfully complete ALL sessions of JAN Be Entrepreneurial program and come up with a project plan to address any of the SDGs in a small community where they serve, will get the opportunity to participate in a Career Fair and Project Plan Competition in the selected cities.

This project plan will be executed by the corps member as an NYSC Personal CDS project in collaboration with Sigma Pensions.

Entries will be evaluated based on their entrepreneurial vision, feasibility, innovation, leadership, social impact and sustainability.

Capital worth 2million Naira for Winners of the project plan competition in these regions, mentoring from Sigma Pensions and other consolation prizes based on the following selection criteria:

Best Projects Category – Innovative Ideas and plans to implement them

Best Ideas Category – Already existing initiative which has demonstrated social impact

Winners of the Project Plan competitions will win cash prizes and mentoring from Sigma Pensions staff.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Must be a serving NYSC Member

Curriculum Vitae(Ensure you save your CV with your First & Last Name)

An Essay on “Why I should be accepted for JAN Career Program” Essay should focus on participants’ personal Community Development Service (CDS) idea or entrepreneurial/career plans.

Statement of Result

NYSC ID Card

REGISTRATION: August 20 – September 17, 2019