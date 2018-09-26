Her Network Woman of the Year Awards calls for nominations in 2018

news

Her Network Woman of the Year Awards (HNWOTY) has announced its call for nominations for its annual celebration of outstanding women.

The awards organized to celebrate outstanding women across various industries is returning for its second consecutive year after holding the maiden edition in December 2017.

The aim of the awards is to publicly celebrate successful women in various industries who manifest admirable zeal in their industry, identified by their ability to positively affect lives by changing the narrative through their work and leaving a legacy for future generations.

Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2018 will feature the Technology, Entertainment, Social media, Philanthropy and Community Service industries.

Founder speaks on Award show

Speaking on the awards, Founder Nkem Onwudie said, "There are so many phenomenal women doing great work and impacting their immediate and extended communities. These women aren't really looking for any accolades but they deserve all of that and more so this vision of celebrating Women of Impact at the End of every Year and their accomplishments, isn't a popularity contest, but our own way of identifying and encouraging them as we wrap up one year and Transcend into another!".

The women who will be honored have constantly exhibited leadership skills, tenacity, remarkable industrial advances and have made significant contributions to their respective communities in 2018.

To nominate an outstanding woman of impact, visit hnwoty.com/nominate. Nominations closes at 11:59 pm on Friday, 19 October 2018.